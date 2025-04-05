This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through April 5)

Robotics Invasion of the Home Humanoid RobotsCade Metz | The New York Times "Artificial intelligence is already driving cars, writing essays and even writing computer code. Now, humanoids, machines built to look like humans and powered by AI, are poised to move into our homes so they can help with the daily chores."

Robotics Roomba Creator Says Humanoid Robots Are OverhypedRocket Drew | The Information "'We’ve hardly started on humanoid hype,' [Rodney] Brooks said. 'It’s going to go worse and worse and worse.' Humanoid robots are enthralling because people can imagine them doing everything a human can do, Brooks said, but they still struggle with basic skills such as walking, falling, and coordinating multiple body parts to manipulate an object."

Computing A 32-Bit Processor Made With an Atomically Thin SemiconductorJohn Timmer | Ars Technica "The authors argue that it's probably one of the most sophisticated bits of 'beyond silicon' hardware yet implemented. That said, they don't expect this technology to replace silicon; instead, they view it as potentially filling some niche needs, like ultra-low-power processing for simple sensors. But if the technology continues to advance, the scope of its potential uses may expand beyond that."

Computing World's Smallest LED Pixels Squeeze Into Astounding 127,000-PPI DisplayMichael Irving | New Atlas "Scientists in China have created a new type of display with the smallest pixels and the highest pixel density ever. Individual pixels were shrunk to 90 nanometers—about the size of a virus—and a record 127,000 of them were crammed into every inch of a display."

Biotechnology Alphabet-Backed Isomorphic Labs Raises $600 Million for AI Drug DevelopmentHelena Smolak | The Wall Street Journal "'This funding will further turbocharge the development of our next-generation AI drug design engine, help us advance our own programs into clinical development, and is a significant step forward towards our mission of one day solving all disease with the help of AI,' Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis, who is also the head of Google’s AI division DeepMind, said."

Robotics The Hypershell Exoskeleton Is So Good at Climbing Cliffs, It Ruined My WorkoutKyle Barr | Gizmodo "The Hypershell is a device made for assisting your walks, runs, bikes, or hikes. In a rarity for weird tech, the hiking exoskeleton accomplishes nearly everything it promises to. It does its job so well, and it left me devoid of the exercise and that sense of calm I normally get from my hikes."

Science Why Everything in the Universe Turns More ComplexPhilip Ball | Quanta Magazine "[The researchers] have proposed nothing less than a new law of nature, according to which the complexity of entities in the universe increases over time with an inexorability comparable to the second law of thermodynamics—the law that dictates an inevitable rise in entropy, a measure of disorder. If they’re right, complex and intelligent life should be widespread."