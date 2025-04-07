This Brain-Computer Interface Is So Small It Fits Between the Follicles of Your Hair

Brain-computer interfaces are typically unwieldy, which makes using them on the move a non-starter. A new neural interface small enough to be attached between the user’s hair follicles keeps working even when the user is in motion.

At present, brain-computer interfaces are typically used as research devices designed to study neural activity or, occasionally, as a way for patients with severe paralysis to control wheelchairs or computers. But there are hopes they could one day become a fast and intuitive way for people to interact with personal devices through thoughts alone.

Invasive approaches that implant electrodes deep in the brain provide the highest fidelity connections, but regulators are unlikely to approve them for all but the most pressing medical problems in the near term.

Some researchers are focused on developing non-invasive technologies like electroencephalography (EEG), which uses electrodes stuck to the outside of the head to pick up brain signals. But getting a good readout requires stable contact between the electrodes and scalp, which is tricky to maintain, particularly if the user is moving around during normal daily activities.

Now, researchers have developed a neural interface just 0.04 inches across that uses microneedles to painlessly attach to the wearer’s scalp for a highly stable connection. To demonstrate the device’s potential, the team used it to control an augmented reality video call. The interface worked for up to 12 hours after implantation as the wearer stood, walked, and ran.

“This advance provides a pathway for the practical and continuous use of BCI [brain-computer interfaces] in everyday life, enhancing the integration of digital and physical environments,” the researchers write in a paper describing the device in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

To create their device, the researchers first molded resin into a tiny cross shape with five microscale spikes sticking out of the surface. They then coated these microneedles with a conductive polymer called PEDOT so they could pick up electrical signals from the brain.