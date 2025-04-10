Our Conscious Perception of the World Depends on This Deep Brain Structure

How consciousness emerges in the brain is the ultimate mystery. Scientists generally agree that consciousness relies on multiple brain regions working in tandem. But the areas and neural connections supporting our perception of the world have remained elusive.

A new study, published in Science, offers a potential answer. A Chinese team recorded the neural activity of people with electrodes implanted deep in their brains as they performed a visual task. Called the thalamus, scientists have long hypothesized the egg-shaped area is a central relay conducting information across multiple brain regions.

Previous studies hunting for the brain mechanisms underlying consciousness have often focused on the cortex—the outermost regions of the brain. Very little is known about how deeper brain structures contribute to our sense of perception and self.

Simultaneously recording neural activity from both the thalamus and the cortex, the team found a wave-like signal that only appeared when participants reported seeing an image in a test. Visual signals specifically designed not to reach awareness had a different brain response.

The results support the idea that parts of the thalamus “play a gate role” for the emergence of conscious perception, wrote the team.

The study is “really pretty remarkable,” said Christopher Whyte at the University of Sydney, who was not involved in the work, to Nature. One of the first to simultaneously record activity in both deep and surface brain regions in humans, it reveals how signals travel across the brain to support consciousness.

The Ultimate Enigma

Consciousness has teased the minds of philosophers and scientists for centuries. Thanks to modern brain mapping technologies, researchers are beginning to hunt down its neural underpinnings.

At least half a dozen theories now exist, two of which are going head-to-head in a global research effort using standardized tests to probe how awareness emerges in the human brain. The results, alongside other work, could potentially build a unified theory of consciousness.

The problem? There still isn’t definitive agreement on what we mean by consciousness. But practically, most scientists agree it has at least two modes. One is dubbed the “conscious state,” which is when, for example, you’re awake, asleep, or in a coma. The other mode, “conscious content,” captures awareness or perception.

We’re constantly bombarded with sights, sounds, touch, and other sensations. Only some stimuli—the smell of a good cup of coffee, the sound of a great playlist, the feel of typing on a slightly oily keyboard—reach our awareness. Others are discarded by a web of neural networks long before we perceive them.

In other words, the brain filters signals from the outside world and only brings a sliver of them into conscious perception. The entire process from sensing to perceiving takes just a few milliseconds.

Brain imaging technologies such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) can capture the brain’s inner workings as we process these stimuli. But like a camera with slow shutter speed, the technology struggles to map activated brain areas in real time at high resolution. The delay also makes it difficult to track how signals flow from one brain area to another. Because a sense of awareness likely emerges from coherent activation across multiple brain regions, this makes it more difficult to decipher how consciousness emerges from neural chatter.

Most scientists have focused on the cortex, with just a few exploring the function of deeper brain structures. “Capturing neural activity in the thalamic nuclei [thalamus] during conscious perception is very difficult” because of technological restrictions, wrote the authors.

Deep Impact

The new study solved the problem by tapping a unique resource: People with debilitating and persistent headaches that can’t be managed with medication but who are otherwise mentally sharp and healthy.