Each of the Brain’s Neurons Is Like Multiple Computers Running in Parallel

The brain’s rules seem simple: Fire together, wire together.

When groups of neurons activate, they become interconnected. This networking is how we learn, reason, form memories, and adapt to our world, and it’s made possible by synapses, tiny junctions dotting a neuron’s branches that receive and transmit input from other neurons.

Neurons have often been called the computational units of the brain. But more recent studies suggest that’s not the case. Their input cables, called dendrites, seem to run their own computations, and these alter the way neurons—and their associated networks—function.

A new study in Science sheds light on how these “mini-computers” work. A team from the University of California, San Diego watched as synapses lit up in a mouse’s brain while it learned a new motor skill. Depending on their location on a neuron’s dendrites, the synapses followed different rules. Some were keen to make local connections. Others formed longer circuits.

“Our research provides a clearer understanding of how synapses are being modified during learning,” said study author William “Jake” Wright in a press release.

The work offers a glimpse into how each neuron functions as it encodes memories. “The constant acquisition, storage, and retrieval of memories are among the most essential and fascinating features of the brain,” wrote Ayelén I. Groisman and Johannes J. Letzkus at the University of Freiburg in Germany, who were not involved in the study.

The results could provide insight into “offline learning,” such as when the brain etches fleeting memories into more permanent ones during sleep, a process we still don’t fully understand.

They could also inspire new AI methods. Most current brain-based algorithms treat each artificial neuron as a single entity with synapses following the same set of rules. Tweaking these rules could drive more sophisticated computation in mechanical brains.

A Neural Forest

Flip open a neuroscience textbook, and you’ll see a drawing of a neuron. The receiving end, the dendrite, looks like the dense branches of a tree. These branches funnel electrical signals into the body of the cell. Another branch relays outgoing messages to neighboring cells.

But neurons come in multiple shapes and sizes. Some stubby ones create local circuits using very short branches. Others, for example pyramidal cells, have long, sinewy dendrites that reach toward the top of the brain like broccolini. At the other end, they sprout bushes to gather input from deeper brain regions.

Dotted along all these branches are little hubs called synapses. Scientists have long known that synapses connect during learning. Here, synapses fine-tune their molecular docks so they’re more or less willing to network with neighboring synapses.

But how do synapses know what adjustments best contribute to the neuron’s overall activity? Most only capture local information, yet somehow, they unite to tweak the cell’s output. “When people talk about synaptic plasticity, it’s typically regarded as uniform within the brain,” said Wright. But learning initially occurs inside single synapses, each with its own personality.

Scientists have sought answer to this question—known as the credit assignment problem—by watching a handful of neurons in a dish or running simulations. But the neurons in these studies aren’t part of the brain-wide networks we use to learn, encode, and store memories, so they can’t capture how individual synapses contribute.

Double-Team

In the new study, researchers added genes to mice so they could monitor single synapses in the brain region involved in movement. They then trained the mice to press a lever for a watery treat.