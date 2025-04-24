New Quantum GPS Backup Is 50 Times More Precise Than State-of-the Art Alternatives

Quantum sensors promise precision far beyond anything possible using classical technology. Australian startup Q-CTRL has put the devices to work in a GPS backup that’s 50 times better than the current state-of-the-art.

While quantum computing tends to garner the most headlines, there are a host of promising applications for technology that can harness the unusual effects of quantum mechanics in areas like sensing and communication. And a big weakness for quantum computers is actually a major benefit for quantum sensors. These systems’ sensitivity to the environment is a major source of error in quantum processors, but it also means quantum sensors can detect the most minute of changes in magnetic, electrical, and even gravitational fields.

Q-CTRL exploited these capabilities to create a device that tracks tiny changes in Earth’s magnetic field to determine its position. They designed the technology to act as a backup for GPS, which can lose signal or be deliberately jammed. In field tests, the company showed it had a tracking error 50 times lower than an inertial navigation system, the industry-standard GPS backup technology.

“We’re thrilled to be the global pioneer in taking quantum sensing from research to the field, being the first to enable real capabilities that have previously been little more than a dream,” Q-CTRL CEO and founder Michael J. Biercuk said in a press release.

GPS jamming is a growing problem, and although most commercial aircraft have an inertial navigation system as a backup, their reliability leaves plenty to be desired. These devices use motion sensors to track a vehicle from a known starting point, but errors quickly creep in and can lead to significant positioning drift within just minutes.

Q-CTRL’s system takes an entirely different approach. A quantum magnetometer made from trapped ions detects tiny variations in the Earth’s magnetic field due to changes in the structure of the surface below the aircraft. The device then compares these fluctuations to a map of the Earth’s magnetic field to determine the vehicle’s location.

The quantum sensor’s extreme sensitivity makes it possible to pinpoint location with high accuracy, but it also means it’s highly susceptible to interference from electromagnetic radiation. To get around this, Q-CTRL combined their hardware with specialized machine learning software that recognizes and removes magnetic noise from the signal.