This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through April 26)

Artificial Intelligence Google’s AI Overviews Now Reach More Than 1.5 Billion People Every MonthJay Peters | The Verge "Google started to widely roll out AI Overviews last May. Despite some awkward suggestions found shortly after their launch, the company has continued to expand upon the tool with updates, showing AI Overviews for more types of queries, and even officially adding ads as it aims to compete with other AI-powered search tools like ChatGPT Search and Perplexity."

FUTURE Waymo Might Be Willing to Sell You a Self-Driving Car, Says Sundar PichaiUmar Shakir | The Verge "Pichai was asked about the long-term business model for Waymo, and he responded that it includes expanding partnerships like it has with Moove in Miami and Uber in Austin and, soon, Atlanta, but also mentioned 'future optionality around personal ownership.'"

Robotics Stumbling and Overheating, Most Humanoid Robots Fail to Finish Half-Marathon in BeijingZeyi Yang | Wired "Only six of the 21 robots in the race crossed the finish line, highlighting just how far humanoids are from keeping up with their real human counterparts. ...The fastest robot, Tiangong Ultra, developed by Chinese robotics company UBTech in collaboration with the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, finished the race in 2 hours and 40 minutes after assistants changed its batteries three times and it fell down once."

Tech OpenAI Forecasts Revenue Topping $125 Billion in 2029 as Agents, New Products GainSri Muppidi | The Information "For two years, ChatGPT has been OpenAI’s cash cow. But by the end of the decade, the company has told some potential and current investors it expects combined sales from agents and other new products to exceed its popular chatbot, lifting total sales to $125 billion in 2029 and $174 billion the next year, according to documents seen by The Information."

Computing Meta Is Bringing Smart Glasses Live Translation and AI to More PeopleWill Shanklin | Engadget "Live translation, previously available in early access, is now rolling out in every region where Ray-Ban Meta glasses are available. Handy for trips abroad or chats with locals who speak a different language, the AI-powered feature speaks a translation in your preferred language in real time. You can also view a translated transcript on your phone."

Tech The Hottest AI Job of 2023 Is Already ObsoleteIsabelle Bousquette | The Wall Street Journal "Prompt engineering jobs, once buzzy and high-paying, are becoming obsolete due to AI advancements. AI models now intuit user intent, negating the need for specialized prompt engineers. Companies are training existing employees in AI prompting, further reducing the demand for dedicated roles."