We’re Exposed to Chemicals and Pollution Daily. Now, Scientists Are Linking It All to Our Health.

In the 1990s, a quaint town called Hinkley in the Mojave Desert saw a sudden spike in cancer and kidney disease. Thanks to Erin Brockovich, the health troubles were eventually linked to a dangerous chemical in nearby wastewater ponds that was contaminating the town’s drinking water.

Two decades later, lead-contaminated drinking water in Flint, Michigan exposed tens of thousands of children to dangerous levels of the mineral, putting them at risk of long-term cognitive affects, such as developmental problems or increased chances of Alzheimer’s disease.

Meanwhile, breathing in air pollution, from industrial fumes to wildfires, amps up inflammation in the lungs, eventually triggering chronic disease and potentially cancer. Eating excessive red meat has been linked to higher rates of cancer, and social stressors affect metabolism, heart health, and cognition—all of which contribute to long-term physical health.

Studies have long tried to match each environmental factor to well-being. Now, a group of scientists is arguing we need a more comprehensive map. Dubbed the “exposome,” researchers are using large-scale screening tools to see how combined exposure to chemicals in water, different approaches to nutrition, and levels of stress impact chronic disease.

It’s a herculean goal. Linking a multitude of environmental factors to health is even trickier than decoding the genome. But an interdisciplinary team of biologists, epidemiologists, and toxicologists taking part in the Banbury Exposomics Consortium plans to show how what we eat, drink, and breathe impacts our health. The scientists recently laid out a roadmap in Science.

“We're now building the first systematic framework to measure how all exposures—from chemical to social—interact with biology across the lifespan,” Gary Miller at Columbia University, who leads the consortium, said in a press release.

From Genes to Bodies

The Human Genome Project yielded the first full map of our DNA, helping scientists link genetics to health and disease. The genomic dataset has enabled gene therapies and gene editors that insert, delete, or swap DNA letters. Thanks to these advances, we’re beginning to treat painful and sometimes deadly genetic disorders with a single shot. Other trials tackling cholesterol to protect against heart disease are also in the works. And the tools have bolstered research by generating animal models of different diseases or screening potential medications.

But when it comes to health, genetics are only part of the picture. We don’t live in a bubble.

Scientists have linked what we eat, drink, and breathe to our health. They’ve found microplastics, for example, in multiple human tissues—including the brain—and have outlined their health impacts. Some studies have linked long-term air pollution exposure to asthma and lung cancer, while others have found pesticides, heavy metals, and various industrial chemicals in the groundwater or aging pipes change the body at the molecular level.

Rather than investigating environmental factors one by one, an alternative approach is to stitch them together into one map. Like a genome, the exposome captures a broad array of environmental factors and shows how they collectively influence health and disease.

“Only a fraction of chronic diseases can be primarily attributed to genetic factors,” wrote the team. The “exposome will help achieve a more thorough understanding of a given health condition.”

Exposomics doesn’t just track rates of disease. Rather, it follows people for long periods of time and captures how multiple environmental factors influence a range of health markers. The field also aims to tease out how specific factors could affect physical or mental health at any point.

“Humans are exposed to multiple dynamic factors throughout their lives, yet research methods and regulatory agencies have not kept pace with this complexity and continue to be overly reliant on a ‘one exposure at a time’ mindset,” wrote the team.

Building the Exposome

Standardization is the consortium’s first priority. Unlike other large-scale projects, such as mapping the brain or metagenomes, exposome projects are harder to evaluate.