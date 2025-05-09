Stratolaunch’s Hypersonic Plane Breaks Mach 5 and Lands Without a Pilot

Hypersonic vehicles have become the latest military prestige technology, and the US seems to be lagging its rivals. That could change after the successful flight of an autonomous and reusable hypersonic aircraft by US firm Stratolaunch.

In recent years, both China and Russia have unveiled missiles capable of hypersonic speeds, which means they can travel at more than five times the speed of sound. These weapons are both incredibly fast and highly maneuverable which makes them hard to track and intercept.

While the US is developing several hypersonic weapons, the country is widely seen as playing catch up against its two main adversaries. That’s why in 2022 the Pentagon launched the MACH-TB program to create low-cost options for testing hypersonic technology that could speed development.

As part of that program, Stratolaunch recently conducted two test flights of its reusable Talon-A2 hypersonic aircraft. This week the company confirmed that the vehicle had achieved speeds in excess of Mach 5 in both missions before safely landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

“We’ve now demonstrated hypersonic speed, added the complexity of a full runway landing with prompt payload recovery, and proven reusability,” president and CEO of Stratolaunch Zachary Krevor said in a statement. “Both flights were great achievements for our country, our company, and our partners.”

The Talon-A2’s design is reminiscent of the Space Shuttle. It’s 28 feet long and is powered by a 5,000-pound-thrust reusable rocket engine built by US startup Ursa Major. The vehicle was air-launched over the Pacific Ocean by Stratolaunch’s Roc carrier plane—the largest aircraft in the world—in December 2024 and again in March of this year.

Stratolaunch's Roc aircraft carrying Talon-A2. Image Credit: Stratolaunch / Brandon Lim

While the company didn’t provide many details on the flights, such as altitude or top speed, Krevor confirmed to Ars Technica that it had performed a number of “high-G” maneuvers on its way back to Earth.