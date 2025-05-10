This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 10)

Computing Apple’s Eddy Cue: ‘You May Not Need an iPhone 10 Years From Now’Wes Davis and Lauren Feiner | The Verge "That may seem like a silly thing for Apple to say, given that more than half of its revenue is iPhone sales. But Cue calls AI a 'huge technological shift,' and suggests that such shifts can humble companies that once seemed unassailable."

Robotics Amazon's Vulcan Robots Now Stow Items Faster Than HumansEvan Ackerman | IEEE Spectrum "More than 14 billion items are stowed by hand every year at Amazon warehouses. Amazon is hoping that Vulcan robots will be able to stow 80 percent of these items at a rate of 300 items per hour, while operating 20 hours per day. It’s a very, very high bar. After a lot of practice, Amazon’s robots are now quite good at the stowing task."

Tech Google Searches Are Falling in Safari for the First Time Ever—Probably Because of AIEmma Roth | The Verge "[Apple's Eddy] Cue linked the dip in searches to the growing use of AI, which the company is now considering putting into Safari. The rise of web search in AI tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot may make users less inclined to visit Google as their primary way of finding information."

Artificial Intelligence A New AI Translation System for Headphones Clones Multiple Voices SimultaneouslyRhiannon Williams | MIT Technology Review "Imagine going for dinner with a group of friends who switch in and out of different languages you don’t speak, but still being able to understand what they’re saying. This scenario is the inspiration for a new AI headphone system that translates the speech of multiple speakers simultaneously, in real time."

Future 'I Loved That AI:' Judge Moved by AI-Generated Avatar of Man Killed in Road Rage IncidentMatthew Gault and Jason Koebler | 404 Media "An AI avatar made to look and sound like the likeness of a man who was killed in a road rage incident addressed the court and the man who killed him. ...It was the first time the AI avatar of a victim—in this case, a dead man—has ever addressed a court, and it raises many questions about the use of this type of technology in future court proceedings."

Biotechnology Scientists Have Just Discovered a New Type of Electricity-Conducting BacteriaRitsuko Kawai | Wired "According to the research team, this new species, because it combines high-electrical conductivity and environmental adaptability, has the potential to be used as a new material in the field of bioelectronics. Potentially it could help with the creation of biodegradable electronic devices and biosensors in the future."

Computing Cisco Says Its New Entanglement Chip Could Speed Up Practical Quantum Computing Timeline by a DecadeSam Becker | Fast Company "'Our thesis is pretty straightforward: To make [quantum computing] practical, you need to scale it out,' [says Viljoy Pandey, senior vice president at Outshift by Cisco], 'You need a network, and to have a quantum network, you need a quantum entanglement chip. That’s the first building block.' In practice, the chip will allow quantum computers to be networked together—similar to existing networks for classical computers—enabling distributed quantum computing."