This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 31)

Future It’s Not Your Imagination: AI Is Speeding Up the Pace of ChangeJulie Bort | TechCrunch "Venture capitalist Mary Meeker just dropped a 340-page slideshow report—which used the word 'unprecedented' on 51 of those pages—to describe the speed at which AI is being developed, adopted, spent on, and used, backed up with chart after chart."

Computing Quebec Startup Shows Progress Toward Practical Quantum ComputingIvan Semeniuk | The Globe and Mail "The company has successfully used one of its own quantum devices to encode a form of error detection for the first time. Bigger players, including Google, Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc., are working on the same problem as they seek to advance their own quantum systems. What’s different about Nord Quantique is that the hardware doing the checking is the same hardware doing the calculating."

ROBOTICS Want a Humanoid, Open Source Robot for Just $3,000? Hugging Face Is on It.Samuel Axon | Ars Technica "Dubbed the HopeJR, Hugging Face's robot has up to 66 actuated degrees of freedom. According to Hugging Face Principal Research Scientist Remi Cadene, it can walk and manipulate objects. As shown in a short X video, it has an accessible look that reminds us a bit of Bender from 'Futurama.' (It's the eyes.)."

Energy Quaise Demos Drill Bit That Will Go Deeper Than Humans Have Ever GoneJoe Salas | New Atlas "The plan is to tap into Earth's spicy deep layers like they're a bottomless well of clean energy. Quaise wants to drill deeper and hotter than anything humans have ever attempted to do before—depths over 12 miles (20 km) below the surface, where Quaise expects temperatures to reach nearly 1,000 °F (500 °C)."

Artificial Intelligence Less Is More: Meta Study Shows Shorter Reasoning Improves AI Accuracy by 34%Michael Nuñez | VentureBeat "The research contradicts the prevailing trend in AI development, where companies have invested heavily in scaling up computing resources to allow models to perform extensive reasoning through lengthy 'thinking chains'—detailed step-by-step trajectories that AI systems use to solve complex problems."

Computing Energy Dept. Unveils Supercomputer That Merges With AIDon Clark | The New York Times "The system will use Nvidia chips tailored for AI calculations and the simulations common to energy research and other scientific fields. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory expects the new machine—to be named for Jennifer Doudna, a Berkeley biochemist who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry—to offer more than a tenfold speed boost over the lab’s most powerful current system."

Future This Giant Microwave May Change the Future of WarSam Dean | MIT Technology Review "Of course, this isn’t magic—there are practical limits on how much damage one array can do, and at what range—but the total effect could be described as an electromagnetic pulse emitter, a death ray for electronics, or a force field that could set up a protective barrier around military installations and drop drones the way a bug zapper fizzles a mob of mosquitoes."