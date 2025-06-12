Geothermal Unicorn Fervo Energy Is Building a Massive Next-Gen Plant in Utah

Between power-hungry AI data centers, domestic manufacturing growth, and electric vehicles, US electricity demand is set to soar in coming years, and utilities aren’t yet sure where the supply to meet this growth will come from. Geothermal power is increasingly looking like a viable option thanks to companies deploying next-generation technologies.

One of these is Fervo Energy, which announced $206 million in funding this week, adding to the $255 million they secured earlier this year. The new funding round was led by Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, part of Bill Gates’ climate investment firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Fervo’s approach, which uses technologies developed for the oil and gas industry, could help push geothermal’s share of total US electricity supply from its current 0.4 percent to 10 percent or greater.

Vertical Drilling for Water

Conventional geothermal works by drilling vertical wells into underground reservoirs of hot water or steam. Wells are up to 10,000 feet (or about 3 kilometers/1.9 miles) deep—and those are the easy ones. The hot water accessed through vertical wells is brought to the surface, where it’s turned into steam that’s used to spin turbines.

A major advantage of geothermal over solar and wind is that it’s not limited by intermittency; the rocks in the Earth’s crust are hot 24/7. This means geothermal is a reliable source of baseload power, and tech companies including Meta and Google have jumped on the geothermal bandwagon.

However, easily accessible underground reservoirs only exist in a handful of geologically active spots around the globe, like Iceland, Kenya, and New Zealand. These countries are positioned over sections of the Earth’s crust that have high heat flow and permeable rock relatively close to the surface, as they’re close to fault lines and areas where there’s volcanic activity.

Such areas exist in the western US as well, namely in California, Nevada, Utah, and Hawaii. In fact, the US leads the world in installed geothermal generating capacity—yet we’ve tapped less than 0.7 percent of our geothermal resources. The majority of those resources can only be accessed via enhanced geothermal technology—and that’s where Fervo comes in.

Horizontal Drilling for Heat

Rather than only drilling vertically to access naturally occurring reservoirs of hot water, Fervo and other enhanced geothermal companies also drill horizontally to create artificial reservoirs in hot, dry rock. After drilling vertically to depths of about 8,000 feet, they bore horizontal tunnels then pump water through them, essentially creating artificial reservoirs. Heat from the rock transfers to the water, which is brought to the surface and used to generate electricity. The water is typically recycled and pumped back into the ground again.

Besides putting more surface area in contact with geothermal fluid and maximizing heat transfer, horizontal drilling allows multiple wells to be drilled from a single surface location. This means there’s a smaller surface footprint and less impact on the environment surrounding the wells.