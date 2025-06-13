A Man With ALS Can Speak and Sing Again Thanks to a Brain Implant and AI-Synthesized Voice

At the age of 45, Casey Harrell lost his voice to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, the disorder eats away at muscle-controlling nerves in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms begin with weakening muscles, uncontrollable twitching, and difficulty swallowing. Eventually patients lose control of muscles in the tongue, throat, and lips, robbing them of their ability to speak.

Unlike paralyzed patients, Harrell could still produce sounds seasoned caretakers could understand, but they weren’t intelligible in a simple conversation. Now, thanks to an AI-guided brain implant, he can once again “speak” using a computer-generated voice that sounds like his.

The system, developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, has almost no detectable delay when translating his brain activity into coherent speech. Rather than producing a monotone synthesized voice, the system can detect intonations—for example, a question versus a statement—and emphasize a word. It also translates brain activity encoding nonsense words such as “hmm” or “eww,” making the generated voice sound natural.

“With instantaneous voice synthesis, neuroprosthesis users will be able to be more included in a conversation. For example, they can interrupt, and people are less likely to interrupt them accidentally,” said study author Sergey Stavisky in a press release.

The study comes hot on the heels of another AI method that decodes a paralyzed woman’s thoughts into speech within a second. Previous systems took nearly half a minute—more than long enough to disrupt normal conversation. Together, the two studies showcase the power of AI to decipher the brain’s electrical chatter and convert it into speech in real time.

In Harrell’s case, the training was completed in the comfort of his home. Although the system required some monitoring and tinkering, it paves the way for a commercially available product for those who have lost the ability to speak.

“This is the holy grail in speech BCIs [brain-computer interfaces],” Christian Herff at Maastricht University to Nature, who was not involved in the study, told Nature.

Listening In

Scientists have long sought to restore the ability to speak for those who have lost it, whether due to injury or disease.

One strategy is to tap into the brain’s electrical activity. When we prepare to say something, the brain directs muscles in the throat, tongue, and lips to form sounds and words. By listening in on its electrical chatter, it’s possible to decode intended speech. Algorithms stitch together neural data and generate words and sentences as either text or synthesized speech.

The process may sound straightforward. But it took scientists years to identify the most reliable brain regions from which to collect speech-related activity. Even then, the lag time from thought to output—whether text or synthesized speech—has been long enough to make conversation awkward.

Then there are the nuances. Speech isn’t just about producing audible sentences. How you say something also matters. Intonation tells us if the speaker is asking a question, stating their needs, joking, or being sarcastic. Emphasis on individual words highlights the speaker’s mindset and intent. These aspects are especially important for tonal languages—such as Chinese—where a change in tone or pitch for the same “word” can have wildly different meanings. (“Ma,” for example, can mean mom, numb, horse, or cursing, depending on the intonation.)

Talk to Me

Harrell is part of the BrainGate2 clinical trial, a long-standing project seeking to restore lost abilities using brain implants. He enrolled in the trial as his ALS symptoms progressed. Although he could still vocalize, his speech was hard to understand and required expert listeners from his care team to translate. This was his primary mode of communication. He also had to learn to speak slower to make his residual speech more intelligible.

Five years ago, Harrell had four 64-microelectrode implants inserted into the left precentral gyrus of his brain—a region controlling multiple brain functions, including coordinating speech.

“We are recording from the part of the brain that’s trying to send these commands to the muscles. And we are basically listening into that, and we’re translating those patterns of brain activity into a phoneme—like a syllable or the unit of speech—and then the words they’re trying to say,” said Stavisky at the time.

In just two training sessions, Harrell had the potential to say 125,000 words—a vocabulary large enough for everyday use. The system translated his neural activity into a voice synthesizer that mimicked his voice. After more training, the implant achieved 97.5 percent accuracy as he went about his daily life.