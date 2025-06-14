This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through June 14)

Artificial Intelligence Meta Is Creating a New AI Lab to Pursue ‘Superintelligence’Cade Metz and Mike Isaac | The New York Times "Meta is preparing to unveil a new artificial intelligence research lab dedicated to pursuing 'superintelligence,' a hypothetical AI system that exceeds the powers of the human brain, as the tech giant jockeys to stay competitive in the technology race, according to four people with knowledge of the company’s plans."

Artificial Intelligence Why Superintelligent AI Isn’t Taking Over Anytime SoonChristopher Mims | The Wall Street Journal "A primary requirement for being a leader in AI these days is to be a herald of the impending arrival of our digital messiah: superintelligent AI. ...Before you get nervous about all the times you were rude to Alexa, know this: A growing cohort of researchers who build, study, and use modern AI aren’t buying all that talk."

Computing IBM Aims to Build the World’s First Large-Scale, Error-Corrected Quantum Computer by 2028Sophia Chen | MIT Technology Review "The company says it has cracked the code for error correction and is building a modular machine [called Starling] in New York state. ...If Starling achieves this, IBM will have solved arguably the biggest technical hurdle facing the industry today to beat competitors including Google, Amazon Web Services, and smaller startups such as Boston-based QuEra and PsiQuantum of Palo Alto, California."

Robotics Boston Dynamics Robots Dance to 'Don't Stop Me Now' for 'America's Got Talent' AuditionAmanda Silberling | TechCrunch "Their performance was impressive enough to earn four 'yes' votes from the judges—but one of the five robots experienced some stage fright, perhaps, and shut down in the middle of the routine. But the show must go on, so nevertheless, the four other robots persisted."

Tech ‘AI Native’ Startups Pass $15 Billion in Annualized RevenueAmir Efrati | The Information "Annualized revenue at 'AI native' companies selling artificial intelligence models or apps has passed $15 billion just two and a half years since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, according to The Information’s Generative AI Database. While that’s not the same as $15 billion in actual revenue, it’s still an unprecedented haul for such a short time period and means that, collectively, the companies generated about $1.25 billion of revenue in May alone."

Robotics Waymo Rides Cost More Than Uber, Lyft—and People Are Paying AnywaySean O'Kane | TechCrunch "At peak hours, Obi found Waymo’s average price to be about $11 more expensive than a Lyft and nearly $9.50 pricier than an Uber. 'I didn’t expect consumers being willing to pay up to $10 more,' Anburajan said. 'I think [that] speaks to a real sense of excitement for technology, novelty, and a real preference to sometimes be in the car without a driver.'"

Artificial Intelligence They Asked an AI Chatbot Questions. The Answers Sent Them Spiraling.Kashmir Hill | The New York Times "People who say they were drawn into ChatGPT conversations about conspiracies, cabals, and claims of AI sentience include a sleepless mother with an 8-week-old baby, a federal employee whose job was on the DOGE chopping block, and an AI-curious entrepreneur."

Future Lab-Grown Salmon Gets FDA ApprovalDominic Preston | The Verge "The FDA has issued its first ever approval on a safety consultation for lab-grown fish. That makes Wildtype only the fourth company to get approval from the regulator to sell cell-cultivated animal products, and its cultivated salmon is now available to order from one Portland restaurant."