Amputees Say Advanced Bionic Leg Feels More Like a Part of Their Body

Ever since Hugh Herr lost both his legs to a rock-climbing accident, he’s been on a quest to design replacement limbs that feel like the real thing.

It’s now possible to engineer light-weight custom lower legs with flexible ankles that fit onto a residual limb, commonly known as the stump. These prostheses allow people with lower-limb amputations to walk again. But they tend to fall more often and struggle to climb stairs, walk on uneven surfaces, or simply get out of a chair. The limbs also feel like attachments, rather than natural extensions of the body.

These problems are worse for people with above-knee amputations. Our knees support our body weight but can also bend and twist when jumping, twirling, hopping, or running.

This month, Herr and his team at MIT introduced a “bionic” leg capable of complex movements. The system is attached to the user’s leg bone for stability and records electrical activity from nearby muscles to translate intent into smooth movement.

Compared to people with traditional above-the-knee prostheses, those fitted with the bionic knee were far more agile. The two volunteers could easily stand up from a sitting position, step over stacked blocks, and kick a ball with minimal upper body support.

More importantly, both said the bionic leg felt like part of their body.

“A prosthesis that's tissue-integrated—anchored to the bone and directly controlled by the nervous system—is not merely a lifeless, separate device, but rather a system that is carefully integrated into human physiology, offering a greater level of prosthetic embodiment,” said Herr in a press release. “It’s not simply a tool that the human employs, but rather an integral part of self.”

Multiple Upgrades

Your knee is like the Grand Central Station of nerves and muscles. Signals from the brain to walk, jump, or climb activate opposing groups of muscles involved in movement while keeping the joint stable. These connections form what’s called proprioceptive sensation. They tell us where our lower limbs are in space, even when our eyes are closed, and are vital for balance when standing or walking. But amputation often severs the link, making it hard for the brain to sense how much each muscle is contracting, its exact location, and if it’s in balance with others.

“This perception is lost after amputation,” wrote Lee Fisher at the University of Pittsburgh, who was not involved in the study. “A lower-limb amputation removes the coupling between muscle and bone that is necessary for driving the neural activity associated with proprioception.”

To get around this, Herr’s group updated their approach to surgical amputation, which for the most part, hasn’t changed since the turn of the 19th century. The new technique—called AMI, for agonist-antagonist myoneural interface—reconnects severed muscle pairs in the residual limb. A small piece of muscle is taken from another part of the body and attached to nerves in the stump. It’s a bit like adding a new cable to connect two broken ones. When the muscle pairs twitch, the new circuit sends out electrical signals. These signals are captured by electrodes and used to control the movements of the prosthetic limb.

In a 2014 study, seven people with below-the-knee amputations underwent AMI surgery. Their proprioception improved, and they were able to increase their walking speed to the point that they roughly matched people without amputation.

Hardware was the next part of the solution. Most above-knee prostheses have a custom socket fitting the mechanical leg to the stump. The socket must limit pressure, which could rub and break down the skin, while maintaining a solid mechanical connection.