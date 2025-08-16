This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through August 16)

Tech Sam Altman Says ChatGPT Is on Track to Out-Talk HumanityZoë Schiffer and Will Knight | Wired "The OpenAI CEO addressed GPT-5 backlash, the AI bubble—and why he’s willing to spend trillions of dollars to win. ...'If you project our growth forward, pretty soon billions of people a day will be talking to ChatGPT,' [he said] during a dinner with journalists in San Francisco."

Biotechnology Experimental ‘Off-the-Shelf’ Cancer Vaccine Is Already Prolonging Lives, Study SuggestsEd Cara | Gizmodo "Phase I trials aren’t intended to conclusively show that an experimental drug or vaccine works, so the findings should still be viewed with some caution until more data is collected. But it certainly looks like we’re on the verge of a breakthrough with cancer vaccines."

Robotics Exclusive: Inside San Francisco's Robot Fight ClubAshlee Vance | Core Memory "For the past few months, Cix Liv—real name—has been operating his company REK out of a no-frills warehouse space off Van Ness in San Francisco. The office has a couple of makeshift desks with computers and a bunch of virtual reality headsets on some shelves. More to the point, REK also has four humanoid-style robots hanging from gantries, and they’ve been outfitted with armor, boxing gloves, swords, and backstories."

Tech This Quantum Radar Could Image Buried ObjectsSophia Chen | MIT Technology Review "Physicists have created a new type of radar that could help improve underground imaging, using a cloud of atoms in a glass cell to detect reflected radio waves. The radar is a type of quantum sensor, an emerging technology that uses the quantum-mechanical properties of objects as measurement devices."

Artificial Intelligence Why GPT-4o’s Sudden Shutdown Left People GrievingGrace Huckins | MIT Technology Review "June was just one of a number of people who reacted with shock, frustration, sadness, or anger to 4o’s sudden disappearance from ChatGPT. Despite its previous warnings that people might develop emotional bonds with the model, OpenAI appears to have been caught flat-footed by the fervor of users’ pleas for its return."

Future Taiwan’s 'Silicon Shield' Could Be WeakeningJohanna M. Costigan | MIT Technology Review "Semiconductor powerhouse TSMC is under increasing pressure to expand abroad and play a security role for the island. Those two roles could be in tension. ...In Taiwan, there is a worry that expansion abroad will dilute the company’s power at home, making the US and other countries less inclined to feel Taiwan is worthy of defense."

Artificial Intelligence LLMs’ 'Simulated Reasoning' Abilities Are a 'Brittle Mirage,' Researchers FindKyle Orland | Ars Technica "The results suggest that the seemingly large performance leaps made by chain-of-thought models are 'largely a brittle mirage' that 'become[s] fragile and prone to failure even under moderate distribution shifts,' the researchers write. 'Rather than demonstrating a true understanding of text, CoT reasoning under task transformations appears to reflect a replication of patterns learned during training.'"