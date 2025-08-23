This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through August 23)

Future Meet the Researcher Hosting a Scientific Conference by and for AIPeter Hall | MIT Technology Review "Agents4Science is a one-day online event that will encompass all areas of science, from physics to medicine. All of the work shared will have been researched, written, and reviewed primarily by AI, and will be presented using text-to-speech technology."

Robotics The Coming Robot Home InvasionAndy Kessler | The Wall Street Journal "It’s easy to envision these robots eventually clearing and organizing the coffee table. Picking up after the kids. Loading the dishwasher. Even pulling a Dyson vacuum off its charger and vacuuming up before you get home. What I really want is a device to clean up late after a dinner party so I can go to bed."

Computing Meta Wants to Make Its First AR Glasses With a Display as Cheap as a Flagship PhoneJames Pero | Gizmodo "According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta is planning to release its next pair of display-having smart glasses soon for $800, which is markedly less than the previous rumors that suggested a price of $1,000 or as much as $1,400."

Artificial Intelligence AI Giants Race to Scoop Up Elusive Real-World DataItika Sharma Punit | Rest of World "Amid an intense battle for supremacy, artificial-intelligence companies are forging alliances across industries and regions to help gather real-world data that can’t be scraped from the internet. Over the past two months, OpenAI has tied up with e-commerce majors Shopeei and Shopify, while Google and Perplexity have doled out free access to their advanced AI tools to some users in India."

Energy In a First, Google Has Released Data on How Much Energy an AI Prompt UsesCasey Crownhart | MIT Technology Review "It’s the most transparent estimate yet from one of the big AI companies, and a long-awaited peek behind the curtain for researchers. ...However, there are still details that the company isn’t sharing in this report. One major question mark is the total number of queries that Gemini gets each day, which would allow estimates of the AI tool’s total energy demand."

Robotics Waymo Approved to Start Autonomous Vehicle Testing in New York CitySean O'Kane | TechCrunch "The permit brings Waymo one step closer to launching a robotaxi service in the city, which would be arguably its most challenging to date. The company currently operates in San Francisco, Austin, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. All of those are warm-weather cities, and only San Francisco comes close to the complexity of operating in New York City."

Future He Sold His Likeness. Now His Avatar Is Shilling Supplements on TikTok.Sapna Maheshwari | The New York Times "The ads were made using his 'digital avatar,' fueled by artificial intelligence, after he licensed his likeness to TikTok last year. Now, a version of Mr. Jacqmein is out on the internet, peddling whatever an advertiser might want him to sell as long as it complies with TikTok’s marketing guidelines. It’s what Mr. Jacqmein signed up for, but now that he has seen his avatar out in the wild, he has regrets."

Future College Students Have Already Changed ForeverIan Bogost | The Atlantic "In a British survey of full-time undergraduates from December, 92 percent reported using AI in some fashion. Forty percent agreed that 'content created by generative AI would get a good grade in my subject,' and nearly one in five admitted that they’ve tested that idea directly, by using AI to complete their assignments. Such numbers will only rise in the year ahead."

Tech OpenAI Is Challenging Google—While Using Its Search DataAmir Efrati, Stephanie Palazzolo, and Natasha Mascarenhas | The Information "As it tries to unseat Google, OpenAI is relying on search data from an unlikely source: Google. OpenAI has been using Google search results scraped from the web to help power ChatGPT responses, according to two people with knowledge of it."