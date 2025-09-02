Scientists Just Made ‘Biological Qubits’ That Act as Quantum Sensors Inside Cells

Fragile quantum states might seem incompatible with the messy world of biology. But researchers have now coaxed cells to produce quantum sensors made of proteins.

Quantum states are incredibly sensitive to changes in the environment. This is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they can sense physical properties with unprecedented precision. At the same time, they’re extremely delicate and hard to work with.

This sensitivity makes it challenging to create quantum sensors that work in living systems, which are warm, biochemically active, and in constant motion. Scientists have tried to integrate various kinds of synthetic quantum sensors into biology, but they’ve been bedeviled by problems related to targeting, efficiency, and durability.

Now, a team from the University of Chicago says they’ve repurposed fluorescent proteins used for biological imaging into quantum sensors that operate inside cells. These proteins can be encoded in DNA so the cells produce the sensors themselves, allowing the devices to target sub-cellular structures.

"Our findings not only enable new ways for quantum sensing inside living systems but also introduce a radically different approach to designing quantum materials,” Peter Maurer at the University of Chicago, who helped lead the research, said in a press release.

“We can now start using nature’s own tools of evolution and self-assembly to overcome some of the roadblocks faced by current spin-based quantum technology.”

Fluorescent proteins are already widely used for biological imaging. They can be tagged onto target proteins for an optical readout of where that protein is expressed in the cell. In a paper in Nature, the researchers note that it was already known many of these proteins exhibit a quantum state called a triplet state, but no one had tried to make them into quantum sensors.

The researchers realized this triplet state could be used as a qubit to store quantum information. More importantly, the state could be read optically using a special microscope. These qubits could potentially measure things like magnetic and electrical fields deep inside cells.