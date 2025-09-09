This Crawling Robot Is Made With Living Brain and Muscle Cells

It’s a bizarre sight: With a short burst of light, a sponge-shaped robot scoots across a tiled surface. Flipped on its back, it repeatedly twitches as if doing sit-ups. By tinkering with the light’s frequency, scientists can change how fast the strange critter moves—and how long it needs to “rest” after a long crawl.

Soft robots are nothing new, but the spongy bot stands out in that it blends living muscle and brain cells with a 3D-printed skeleton and wireless electronics. The neurons, genetically altered to respond to light, trigger neighboring muscles to contract or release.

Watching the robot crawl around is amusing, but the study’s main goal is to see if a biohybrid robot can form a sort of long-lasting biological “mind” that directs movement. Neurons are especially sensitive cells that rapidly stop working or even die outside of a carefully controlled environment. Using blob-like amalgamations of different types of neurons to direct muscles, the sponge-bots retained their crawling ability for over two weeks.

Scientists have built biohybrid bots that use electricity or light to control muscle cells. Some mimic swimming, walking, and grabbing motions. Adding neurons could further fine-tune their activity and flexibility and even bestow a sort of memory for repeated tasks.

These biohybrid bots offer a unique way to study motion, movement disorders, and drug development without lab animals. Because their components are often compatible with living bodies, they could be used for diagnostics, drug delivery, and other medical scenarios.

Squishy But Powerful

The word robot often conjures images of Terminator’s metal T-800. Soft robots have the potential to be far more flexible and agile. Being able to slightly deform lets them squeeze through tiny spaces, monitor fragile ecosystems like coral reefs, explore the deep sea, and potentially snake through the body with minimal damage to surrounding tissues.

In addition to synthetic materials and mechanisms, another way to build soft robots is inspired by nature. From blue whales to rodents and humans—all rely on similar biological machinery to move. Motor neurons in muscles receive directions from the brain and spinal cord. They then release chemicals that trigger muscles to contract or relax.

The process is energy efficient and rapidly adapts to sudden changes in the environment—like stepping over an unexpected doorstep instead of tripping. Though today’s robots are getting more agile, they still struggle with unexpected landmines in uneven terrain. Adding neuromuscular junctions could lead to more precise and efficient robots.

Last year, in a proof of concept, one team engineered a swimming “stingray” bot using stem cell-derived neurons, heart muscle cells, and an electronic “brain.” Scientists combined the cells, and brain with an artificial skeleton to make a soft robot that could flap its fins and roam a swimming pool.

There was a surprise too—the junctions between the two cell types developed electrical synapses. Usually, neurons release chemicals to direct muscle movements. These connections are called chemical synapses. While electrical networks are faster, they’re generally less adaptable.

Back to Basics

The new study aimed to create chemical synapses in robots.