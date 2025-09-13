This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 13)

Future AI Could Make the Smartphone Passé. What Comes Next?Brian X. Chen and Tripp Mickle | The New York Times "Every major tech company is thinking about this million-dollar question: What comes after the smartphone? Here is a list of predictions from current and former employees of some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, and Meta."

Computing Good Old IBM Is Leading the Way in the Race for ‘Quantum Advantage’Christopher Mims | The Wall Street Journal "IBM hasn’t been associated with breakthrough innovation since its Watson AI won 'Jeopardy!' in 2011. But quantum computing, which could see a breakthrough to commercialization by 2030, gives the 114-year-old stalwart of business computing a chance to reclaim some of its past glory."

Robotics Reality Is Ruining the Humanoid Robot HypeEvan Ackerman | IEEE Spectrum "Future projections seem to be based on an extraordinarily broad interpretation of jobs that a capable, efficient, and safe humanoid robot—which does not currently exist—might conceivably be able to do. Can the current reality connect with the promised scale?"

Robotics We Are Entering a Golden Age of Robotics Startups—and Not Just Because of AIRebecca Szkutak | TechCrunch "Investors poured $6 billion into robotics startups in the first seven months of 2025 according to Crunchbase data. The data company predicts that this year’s funding totals will eclipse 2024, making it one of the only non-AI categories to experience a boost in funding."

Future New Pathway Engineered Into Plants Lets Them Suck Up More CO₂John Timmer | Ars Technica "It would be nice to think that we could reforest our way out of the mess we're creating, but recent studies have indicated there's simply not enough productive land for this to work out. One alternative might be to get plants to take up carbon dioxide more efficiently."

Space Rendezvous Robotics Exits Stealth With $3M to Build Reconfigurable Space InfrastructureAria Alamalhodaei | TechCrunch "Instead of astronauts and robotic arms, Rendezvous is betting on autonomous swarm assembly and electromagnetism. The company is commercializing a technology called 'tesserae,' flat-packed modular tiles that can launch in dense stacks and magnetically latch to form structures on orbit. With a software command, the tiles are designed to unlatch and rearrange themselves when the mission changes."

Future Will AI Choke Off the Supply of Knowledge?Greg Ip | The Wall Street Journal "When humans answer questions, such as whether Einstein should be energy secretary, they often pursue novel avenues of inquiry, creating new knowledge and insight as they go. They do this for a variety of reasons: salary, wealth, fame, tenure, 'likes,' clicks, curiosity. If LLMs come to dominate the business of answering questions, those incentives shrivel."