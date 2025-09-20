This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 20)

Artificial Intelligence Gemini AI Solves Coding Problem That Stumped 139 Human Teams at ICPC World FinalsRyan Whitwam | Ars Technica "After 677 minutes, Gemini 2.5 Deep Think had 10 correct answers, securing a second-place finish among the university teams. You can take a look at all of Gemini's solutions on GitHub, but Google points to Problem C as especially impressive. This question, a multi-dimensional optimization problem revolving around fictitious 'flubber' storage and drainage rates, stumped every human team. But not Gemini."

Computing The New AirPods Can Translate Languages in Your Ears. This Is Profound.Brian X. Chen | The New York Times "The robust translation technology in the AirPods is a sign that Apple is still in the AI race, despite its early stumbles. Digital language translators are not new, but Apple’s execution of the feature with the AirPods, a product that perfectly fits in your ears, should make a profound difference in how often people use the technology."

Biotechnology Biotech Startup Claims It’s Getting Closer to ‘Resurrecting’ the Extinct DodoEd Cara | Gizmodo "With its latest accomplishments, Colossal Biosciences expects to functionally restore the dodo within the next 5 to 7 years. ...'These advances create a clear pathway: edit Nicobar pigeon germ cells with dodo traits, inject them into surrogate chickens, breed the results, and eventually produce birds with dodo characteristics,' Lamm said."

Computing Meta Goes Even Harder Into Smart Glasses With 3 New ModelsBoone Ashworth | Wired "The new models include a set of frames made for action sports, an update to Meta’s original design, and a more capable model with display technology built into the lenses that lets the wearer see text, images, and video overlaid onto their field of vision."

Tech The Looming Crackdown on AI CompanionshipJames O'Donnell | MIT Technology Review "As long as there has been AI, there have been people sounding alarms about what it might do to us: rogue superintelligence, mass unemployment, or environmental ruin from data center sprawl. But this week showed that another threat entirely—that of kids forming unhealthy bonds with AI—is the one pulling AI safety out of the academic fringe and into regulators’ crosshairs."

Tech Inside Microsoft’s Plans for the ‘Most Advanced AI Data Center in the World’Isabelle Bousquette | The Wall Street Journal "[Microsoft's Brad] Smith said a combination of the number of Nvidia GPUs, the power of those GPUs, and the networking and systems that connect all the compute power will make the project so cutting edge. Smith added, 'You put all of this together and it makes it possible to train more advanced AI models than have ever been trained before.'"

Future AI Psychosis Is Rarely Psychosis at AllRobert Hart | Wired "Distressed users and family and friends have described spirals that led to lost jobs, ruptured relationships, involuntary hospital admissions, jail time, and even death. Yet clinicians tell Wired the medical community is split. Is this a distinct phenomenon that deserves its own label, or a familiar problem with a modern trigger?"

Energy Clean Hydrogen Is Facing a Big Reality CheckCasey Crownhart | MIT Technology Review "A number of major projects face cancellations and delays, especially in the US and Europe. The US in particular is seeing a slowdown after changes to key tax credits and cuts in support for renewable energy. Still, there are bright spots for the industry, including in China, and new markets could soon become crucial for growth. Here are three things to know about the state of hydrogen in 2025."