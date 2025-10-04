This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 4)

Tech OpenAI’s New Video App Is Jaw-Dropping (for Better and Worse)Mike Isaac and Eli Tan | The New York Times ($) "After we spent less than a day with the app, what became clear to us was that Sora had gone beyond being an AI-video generation app. Instead, it is, in effect, a social network in disguise; a clone of TikTok down to its user interface, algorithmic video suggestions, and ability to follow and interact with friends."

Future Us Jobs Market Yet to Be Seriously Disrupted by AI, Finds Yale StudyDan Milmo | The Guardian "Analysis by Yale University’s Budget Lab found there had been no 'discernible disruption' since ChatGPT’s release in November 2022. Researchers said its conclusion was not surprising because historical trends pointed to technological upheaval in workforces taking place over decades rather than months or years."

Biotechnology Scientists Made Human Eggs From Skin Cells and Used Them to Form EmbryosEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "In a controversial step that raises the possibility of a new kind of infertility treatment, scientists report that they have produced functional human eggs in the lab that were able to be fertilized with sperm. The proof-of-concept study, published today in the journal Nature Communications, involves using human skin cells to generate eggs, some of which were capable of producing early-stage embryos."

Future Gavin Newsom Signs First-In-Nation AI Safety LawChase DiFeliciantonio | Politico "California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-in-the-nation law on Monday that will force major AI companies to reveal their safety protocols—marking the end of a lobbying battle with big tech companies like ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Meta and setting the groundwork for a potential national standard."

Computing This Startup Wants to Put Its Brain-Computer Interface in the Apple Vision ProEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "The Santa Barbara, California, company is testing both a software component (an augmented reality BCI app) and a hardware add-on (a custom headband that can read brain signals) with the Vision Pro. The trial will include up to 10 participants in the US with speech impairments due to paralysis from spinal cord injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease."

Space Meet the Arc Spacecraft: It Aims to Deliver Cargo Anywhere in the World in an HourEric Berger | Ars Technica "'The nominal mission for us is pre-positioning Arcs on orbit, and having them stay up there for up to five years, able to be called upon and then autonomously go and land wherever and whenever they're needed, being able to bring their cargo or effects to the desired location in under an hour,' said Justin Fiaschetti, co-founder and chief executive of Inversion, in an interview with Ars before the event."

Energy Physicists Smash Record With Magnetic Field 700,000 Times Stronger Than Earth’sGayoung Lee | Gizmodo "Under the right conditions, superconducting magnets allow electricity to flow essentially undisturbed, producing intense magnetic fields for a variety of uses, including nuclear fusion experiments. Naturally, a larger magnetic field gives scientists more room to explore—something that may soon be available to physicists in China, thanks to the creation of a record-setting superconducting magnet."

Tech Debt Is Fueling the Next Wave of the AI BoomAsa Fitch | The Wall Street Journal ($) "In the initial years of the AI boom, comparisons to the dot-com bubble didn’t make much sense. Three years in, growing levels of debt are making them ring a little truer. ...While big tech companies are still at AI’s forefront and are in solid financial shape, a crop of more highly leveraged companies is ushering in an era that could change the complexion of the boom."