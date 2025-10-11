This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 11)

Artificial Intelligence Nvidia Researchers Boost LLM Reasoning Skills by Getting Them to ‘Think’ During Pre-trainingBen Dickson | VentureBeat "This approach encourages the model to 'think for itself before predicting what comes next, thus teaching an independent thinking behavior earlier in the pretraining,' the researchers state in their paper. [Models trained like this] show significant improvements in learning complex reasoning tasks downstream, hinting at a future of more capable and adaptable AI for real-world tasks."

Biotechnology Scientists Just Reversed Alzheimer’s in Mice. Could They Do It in Humans?Gayoung Lee | Gizmodo "[In their a paper the researchers] describe how, by harnessing the brain’s garbage disposal system, they managed to repair the brain and reverse the progress of the disease in the animals. Specifically, they used nanotechnology to target and restore the brain’s 'vascular gatekeeper,' the blood-brain barrier, which protects the brain from toxins and streamlines blood flow in and out of the brain."

Robotics Can These Self-Flying Planes Transform the Skies?Andrew Tangel | The Wall Street Journal ($) "If all goes as planned, Reliable Robotics eventually won’t need any pilots on board its planes. It is among startups vying to revolutionize air travel by doing away with the need for human pilots on cargo, military, and maybe even passenger aircraft. Autonomous flight is being tested at companies from giant aircraft makers to small startups."

Computing OpenAI, Jony Ive Struggle With Technical Details on Secretive New AI GadgetTim Bradshaw, Cristina Criddle, Michael Acton, and Ryan McMorrow, Financial Times | Ars Technica "Despite having hardware developed by Ive and his team—whose alluring designs of the iMac, iPod, and iPhone helped turn Apple into one of the most valuable companies in the world—obstacles remain in the device’s software and the infrastructure needed to power it. These include deciding on the assistant’s 'personality,' privacy issues, and budgeting for the computing power needed to run OpenAI’s models on a mass consumer device."

Tech The AI Spending Boom Doesn’t (Entirely) Deserve Comparisons to Past FrenziesLiz Hoffman | Semafor "Most of the AI investment is coming from tech giants spending the profits produced by their dominant businesses in advertising (Google and Meta), software (Microsoft), and cloud computing (Microsoft and Amazon). Those cash cows aren’t quite created equal—AI lifts cloud businesses and threatens to totally upend advertising—but all are healthy enough to back the checks their owners are writing."