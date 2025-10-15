Chips Just 10 Atoms Thick Could Bring Computers With Extremely Compact Memory

The relentless shrinking of silicon components has led to exponential improvements in chip performance, but we’re starting to hit physical limits. Now researchers have developed a way to integrate materials just 10 atoms thick into conventional chips.

For decades, rapid advances in miniaturization meant the number of transistors on a microchip doubled approximately every two years, a phenomenon dubbed Moore’s law. But as these components started reaching dimensions of just a few nanometers, progress started to stall.

This left researchers and chip companies casting about for new ways to squeeze computing power into ever smaller spaces. So-called “2D materials” are a promising way forward. These crystalline structures are just a few atoms thick and exhibit exceptional electronic capabilities.

So far, it’s been challenging to integrate such exotic materials into conventional electronics. But now researchers at Fudan University in China have created a chip that combines a memory core made of the 2D material molybdenum disulfide (MoS₂) with CMOS circuits.

“This work provides a promising technical pathway to bring promising 2D electronics concepts to real-world applications,” the authors write in a paper about the new process published in Nature.

The main reason it’s been hard to combine 2D materials and standard chips is that the rough surface of conventional silicon circuits prevents them from adhering evenly and can damage their atomically thin layers.

To get around this, the researchers developed a fabrication method they call ATOM2CHIP, which introduces an ultra-smooth glass layer between the 2D material and the silicon. This provides both a mechanical buffer and a way to electrically isolate the MoS₂ layer from the electronics.

The team used the new method to create a flash memory array composed of a 10-atom-thick MoS₂ layer stacked on a 0.13-micrometer CMOS platform responsible for transmitting instructions to program, read, and erase the memory.