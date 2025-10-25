This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 25)

Computing Google’s Quantum Computer Makes a Big Technical LeapCade Metz | The New York Times ($) "Leveraging the counterintuitive powers of quantum mechanics, Google’s machine ran this algorithm 13,000 times as fast as a top supercomputer executing similar code in the realm of classical physics, according to a paper written by the Google researchers in the scientific journal Nature."

Future The Next Revolution in Biology Isn’t Reading Life’s Code—It’s Writing ItAndrew Hessel | Big Think "Andrew Hessel, cofounder of the Human Genome Project–write, argues that genome writing is humanity’s next great moonshot, outlining how DNA synthesis could transform biology, medicine, and industry. He calls for global cooperation to ensure that humanity’s new power to create life is used wisely and for the common good."

Robotics Amazon Hopes to Replace 600,000 Us Workers With Robots, According to Leaked DocumentsJess Weatherbed | The Verge "Citing interviews and internal strategy documents, The New York Times reports that Amazon is hoping its robots can replace more than 600,000 jobs it would otherwise have to hire in the United States by 2033, despite estimating it’ll sell about twice as many products over the period."

Computing Retina e-Paper Promises Screens ‘Visually Indistinguishable From Reality'Michael Franco | New Atlas "The team was able to create a screen that's about the size of a human pupil packed with pixels measuring about 560 nanometers wide. The screen, which has been dubbed retinal e-paper, has a resolution beyond 25,000 pixels per inch. 'This breakthrough paves the way for the creation of virtual worlds that are visually indistinguishable from reality,' says a Chalmers news release about the breakthrough."

Robotics Nike’s Robotic Shoe Gets Humans One Step Closer to CyborgMichael Calore | Wired ($) "At the end of each step, the motor pulls up on the heel of the shoe. The device is calibrated so the movement of the motor can match the natural movement of each person's ankle and lower leg. The result is that each step is powered, or given a little bit of a spring and an extra push by the robot mechanism."

Space SpaceX Launches 10,000th Starlink Satellite, With No Sign of Slowing DownStephen Clark | Ars Technica "Taking into account [decommissioned Starlink satellites, there are] 8,680 total Starlink satellites in orbit, 8,664 functioning Starlink satellites in orbit (including newly launched satellites not yet operational), [and] 7,448 Starlink satellites in operational orbit. ...The European Space Agency estimates there are now roughly 12,500 functioning satellites in orbit. This means SpaceX owns and operates up to 70 percent of all the active satellites in orbit today."

Computing Amazon Unveils AI Smart Glasses for Its Delivery DriversAisha Malik | TechCrunch "The e-commerce giant says the glasses will allow delivery drivers to scan packages, follow turn-by-turn walking directions, and capture proof of delivery, all without using their phones. The glasses use AI-powered sensing capabilities and computer vision alongside cameras to create a display that includes things like hazards and delivery tasks."