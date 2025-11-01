This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through November 1)

Tech Nvidia Becomes First $5 Trillion CompanyHannah Erin Lang | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Nvidia is now larger than AMD, Arm Holdings, ASML, Broadcom, Intel, Lam Research, Micron Technology, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing combined, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Its value also exceeds entire sectors of the S&P 500, including utilities, industrials and consumer staples."

Robotics 1X Neo Is a $20,000 Home Robot That Will Learn Chores via TeleoperationMariella Moon | Engadget "In an interview with The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern, 1X CEO Bernt Børnich explained that the AI neural network running the machine still needs to learn from more real-world experiences. Børnich said that anybody who buys NEO for delivery next year will have to agree that a human operator will be seeing inside their houses through the robot's camera. It's necessary to be able to teach the machines and gather training data so it can eventually perform tasks autonomously."

Biotechnology A New Startup Wants to Edit Human EmbryosEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "In 2018, Chinese scientist He Jiankui shocked the world when he revealed that he had created the first gene-edited babies. The backlash against He was immediate. Scientists said the technology was too new to be used for human reproduction and that the DNA change amounted to genetic enhancement. ...Now, a New York–based startup called Manhattan Genomics is reviving the debate around gene-edited babies."

Tech OpenAI Reportedly Planning ‘Up to $1 Trillion’ IPO as Early as Next YearMike Pearl | Gizmodo "An anonymously sourced report from Reuters claims that OpenAI is planning an initial public offering that would value the AI colossus at 'up to $1 trillion.' Just on Tuesday the company formally completed its slow evolution from an ambiguous non-profit to a for-profit company. Now it appears to be formalizing plans to become one of the world’s centers of economic power—at least on paper."

Artificial Intelligence AI Agents Are Terrible Freelance WorkersWill Knight | Wired ($) "A new benchmark measures how well AI agents can automate economically valuable chores. Human-level AI is still some ways off. ...'I should hope this gives much more accurate impressions as to what's going on with AI capabilities,' says Dan Hendrycks, director of CAIS. He adds that while some agents have improved significantly over the past year or so, that does not mean that this will continue at the same rate."

Computing The $460 Billion Quantum Bitcoin Treasure HuntKyle Torpey | Gizmodo "Satoshi’s early bitcoin stash creates massive opportunity for quantum computing startups. ...These early Bitcoin addresses, including many that have been connected to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, may also be associated with private keys (passwords to the Bitcoin accounts basically) that are lost or otherwise not accessible to anyone. In other words, they’re sort of like lost digital treasure chests that a quantum computer could potentially unlock at some point in the future."

Future How AGI Became the Most Consequential Conspiracy Theory of Our TimeWill Douglas Heaven | MIT Technology Review ($) "The idea that machines will be as smart as—or smarter than—humans has hijacked an entire industry. But look closely and you’ll see it’s a myth reminiscent of more explicitly outlandish and fantastical schemes. ...I get it, I get it—calling AGI a conspiracy isn’t a perfect analogy. It will also piss a lot of people off. But come with me down this rabbit hole and let me show you the light."

Biotechnology Life Lessons From (Very Old) Bowhead WhalesCarl Zimmer | The New York Times ($) "By measuring the molecular damage that accumulates in the eyes, ears, and eggs of bowhead whales, researchers have estimated that bowheads live as long as 268 years. A study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday offers a clue to how the animals manage to live so long: They are extraordinarily good at fixing damaged DNA."