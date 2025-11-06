Scientists Unveil a ‘Living Vaccine’ That Kills Bad Bacteria in Food to Make It Last Longer

It’s a home cook’s nightmare: You open the fridge ready to make dinner and realize the meat has spoiled. You have to throw it out, kicking yourself for not cooking it sooner.

According to the USDA, a staggering one-third of food is tossed out because of spoilage, leading to over $160 billion lost every year. Much of this food is protein and fresh produce, which could feed families in need. The land, water, labor, energy, and transportation that brought the food to people’s homes also goes to waste.

Canada’s McMaster University has a solution. A team of scientists wrapped virus-packed microneedles inside a paper towel-like square sitting at the bottom of a Ziploc container. It’s an unusual duo. But the viruses, called phages, specifically target bacteria related to food spoilage. Some are already approved for consumption.

Using microneedles to inject the phages into foods, the team decontaminated chicken, shrimp, peppers, and cheese. All it took was placing the square on the bottom of a storage dish or on the surface of the food. Mixing and matching the phages destroyed multiple dangerous bacterial strains. In some cases, it made spoiled meat safe to eat again based on current regulations.

It’s just a prototype, but a similar design could one day be used in food packaging.

“[The platform] can revolutionize current food contamination practices, preventing foodborne illness and waste through the active decontamination of food products,” wrote the team.

A Curious Food Chain

It’s easy to take food safety for granted. The occasional bad bite of leftover pizza might give you some discomfort, but you bounce back. Still, foodborne pathogens result in hundreds of millions of cases and tens of thousands of deaths every year according to the World Health Organization. Bacteria like E. Coliand Salmonella are the main culprits.

Existing solutions rely on antibiotics. But they come with baggage. Flooding agriculture with these drugs contributes to antibacterial resistance, impacting the farming industry and healthcare.

Other preservative additives—like those in off-the-shelf foods—incorporate chemicals, essential oils, and other molecules. Although these are wallet-friendly and safe to eat, they often change core aspects of food like texture and flavor (canned salsa never tastes as great as the fresh stuff).

Maverick food scientists have been exploring an alternative way to combat food spoilage—phages. Adding a bath of viruses to a bacteria-infected stew is hardly an obvious food safety strategy, but it stems from research into antibacterial resistance.

Phages are viruses that only infect bacteria. They look a bit like spiders. Their heads house genetic material, while their legs grab onto bacteria. Once attached, phages inject their DNA into the bacteria and force their hosts to reproduce more viruses—before destroying them.

Because phages don’t infect human cells, they can be antibacterial treatments and even gene therapies. And they’re already part of our food production system. FDA-approved ListShield, for example, reduces Listeria in produce, smoked salmon, and frozen foods. PhageGuard S, approved in the US and EU, fights off Salmonella. Other phage-based products include sprays, edible films, and hydrogel-based packaging used to decontaminate food surfaces.

Even better, phages self-renew. They are “self-dosing antimicrobial additives,” wrote the team.

But size has been a limiting factor: They’re too big. Phages struggle to tunnel into larger pieces of food—say, a plump chicken breast. Although they might swiftly wipe out bacteria on the surface, pathogens can still silently brew inside a cutlet.