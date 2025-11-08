This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through November 8)

Computing The Next Big Quantum Computer Has ArrivedIsabelle Bousquette | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Helios contains 98 physical qubits, and from those can deliver 48 logical error-corrected qubits. This 2:1 ratio is unique and impressive, said Prineha Narang, professor of physical sciences and electrical and computer engineering at UCLA, and partner at venture-capital firm DCVC. Other companies require anything from dozens to hundreds of physical qubits to create one logical qubit."

Artificial Intelligence In a First, AI Models Analyze Language as Well as a Human ExpertSteve Nadis | Quanta "While most of the LLMs failed to parse linguistic rules in the way that humans are able to, one had impressive abilities that greatly exceeded expectations. It was able to analyze language in much the same way a graduate student in linguistics would—diagramming sentences, resolving multiple ambiguous meanings, and making use of complicated linguistic features such as recursion."

Computing Wireless, Laser-Shooting Brain Implant Fits on a Grain of SaltMalcolm Azania | New Atlas "Along with their international partners, researchers at Cornell University have developed a micro-neural implant so tiny it could dance on the head of a pin, and so astonishingly well-engineered that after implantation in a mouse, it can wirelessly transmit data about brain function for more than a year under its own power."

Computing Quantum Computing Jolted by DARPA Decision on Most Viable CompaniesAdam Bluestein | Fast Company "For a technology that could produce world-changing feats but remains far from maturity—and into which billions of investment dollars have been flowing in recent months—the QBI validation is profound. The QBI’s first judgments, announced yesterday, reconfigure the competitive landscape, bolstering some powerful incumbents and boosting lesser-known players and outlier approaches. They also delivered a formidable gut punch to a couple of industry pioneers."

Future Our First Terraforming Goal Should Be the Moon, Not MarsEthan Siegel | Big Think "The only way to prepare a world for human inhabitants is to make the environment more Earth-like: terraforming. While most of humanity’s space dreams have focused on Mars, a better candidate may be even closer: the moon. Its proximity to Earth, composition, and many other factors make it very appealing. Mars should be a dream, but not our only one."

Biotechnology This Genetically Engineered Fungus Could Help Fix Your Mosquito ProblemJason P. Dinh | The New York Times ($) "Researchers reported last week in the journal Nature Microbiology that Metarhizium—a fungus already used to control pests—can be genetically engineered to produce so much of a sweet-smelling substance that it is virtually irresistible to mosquitoes. When they laced traps with those fungi, 90 percent to 100 percent of mosquitoes were killed in lab experiments."