This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through November 15)

Artificial Intelligence Fei-Fei LI’s World Labs Speeds Up the World Model Race With Marble, Its First Commercial ProductRebecca Bellan | TechCrunch "If large language models can teach machines to read and write, Li hopes systems like Marble can teach them to see and build. She says the ability to understand how things exist and interact in three-dimensional spaces can eventually help machines make breakthroughs beyond gaming and robotics, and even into science and medicine."

Computing IBM Has Unveiled Two Unprecedentedly Complex Quantum ComputersKarmela Padavic-Callaghan | New Scientist ($)

Space Blue Origin Sticks First New Glenn Rocket Landing and Launches NASA SpacecraftSean O'Kane | TechCrunch "Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has landed the booster of its New Glenn mega-rocket on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean on just its second attempt—making it the second company to perform such a feat, following Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It’s an accomplishment that will help the new rocket system become an option to send larger payloads to space, the moon, and beyond."

Tech When AI Hype Meets AI Reality: A Reckoning in 6 ChartsChristopher Mims | The Wall Street Journal ($) "The takeaway: The projections of AI companies and their partners don’t reflect shortages of equipment. At the same time, these projections assume a gargantuan market for AI-powered products and services. Analysts can’t agree whether that market will materialize as quickly as promised."

Computing MIT’s Injectable Brain Chips Could Treat Disease Without SurgeryAbhimanyu Ghoshal | New Atlas "[The technology] involves sub-cellular sized wireless electronic devices (SWED) that can be delivered to your brain via a jab in the arm. Once these tiny chips have been injected, they can autonomously implant themselves on target regions in the brain and power themselves as they deliver electrical stimulation to the affected areas."