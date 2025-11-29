This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through November 29)

Artificial Intelligence The AI Boom Is Based on a Fundamental MistakeBenjamin Riley | The Verge "The problem is that according to current neuroscience, human thinking is largely independent of human language—and we have little reason to believe ever more sophisticated modeling of language will create a form of intelligence that meets or surpasses our own."

COMPUTING Why Google’s Custom AI Chips Are Shaking Up the Tech IndustryAlex Wilkins | New Scientist ($) "Nvidia’s position as the dominant supplier of AI chips may be under threat from a specialized chip pioneered by Google, with reports suggesting companies like Meta and Anthropic are looking to spend billions on Google’s tensor processing units."

Biotechnology What’s Next for AlphaFold: A Conversation With a Google DeepMind Nobel LaureateWill Douglas Heaven | MIT Technology Review ($) "It was five years ago this week that AlphaFold 2’s debut took scientists by surprise. Now that the hype has died down, what impact has AlphaFold really had? How are scientists using it? And what’s next? I talked to Jumper (as well as a few other scientists) to find out."

ROBOTICS A Humanoid Robot-Shaped Bubble Is Forming, China WarnsRobert Hart | The Verge "Speaking at a press briefing, National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson Li Chao said China’s humanoid robotics industry needs to balance 'the speed of growth against the risk of bubbles.' Investment has been pouring into the sector despite there being few proven use cases for the bots, Li said, risking a flood of 'highly similar' models as funding for research and development shrinks."

SCIENCE Supermassive Dark Matter Stars May Be Lurking in the Early UniverseLeah Crane | New Scientist ($) "We may have seen the first hints of strange stars powered by dark matter. These so-called dark stars could explain several of the most mysterious objects in the universe, while also giving us hints about the true nature of dark matter itself."