This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through December 6)

COMPUTING After Neuralink, Max Hodak Is Building Something Even WilderConnie Loizos | TechCrunch "What makes this conversation remarkable is how concrete everything sounds. Hodak isn’t hand-waving about 'someday.' He’s got timelines, patient numbers, and regulatory pathways. 'By 2035, [biohybrid neural interfaces] will be basically available for patients in need,' he says. 'And that will start to really deform the world in interesting ways.'"

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Co-Founder Sutskever Joins the SkepticsStephanie Palazzolo | The Information ($) "There’s rising skepticism among researchers, including OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, about the effectiveness of RL [reinforcement learning] and whether it can advance AI to the level of artificial general intelligence, on par with human experts in scientific research, healthcare, and other domains. ...[In a rare interview, Sutskever] said researchers use RL to help the models ace the evaluations, but that doesn’t improve the way the models generalize, or handle a wide variety of tasks."

COMPUTING AR Ski Goggles Show You the Hazards That Your Eyes Alone Can’t SeeMaryna Holovnova | New Atlas "Since there was no product on the market for improving visibility in bad weather, he and his colleagues invented one. ...[The goggles] capture landscape details and textures that the human eye cannot see, and the enhanced 3D video is shown to you instantly through the augmented-reality displays with a latency of less than 30 milliseconds—way below human perception (anything under 50 ms is essentially imperceptible)."

Artificial Intelligence AI Chatbots Can Sway Voters Better Than Political AdvertisementsMichelle Kim | MIT Technology Review ($) "A multi-university team of researchers has found that chatting with a politically biased AI model was more effective than political advertisements at nudging both Democrats and Republicans to support presidential candidates of the opposing party. The chatbots swayed opinions by citing facts and evidence, but they were not always accurate—in fact, the researchers found, the most persuasive models said the most untrue things."