How Scientists Are Growing Computers From Human Brain Cells—and Why They Want to Keep Doing It

As prominent artificial intelligence researchers eye limits to the current phase of the technology, a different approach is gaining attention: using living human brain cells as computational hardware.

These “biocomputers” are still in their early days. They can play simple games such as Pong, and perform basic speech recognition.

But the excitement is fueled by three converging trends.

First, venture capital is flowing into anything adjacent to AI, making speculative ideas suddenly fundable. Second, techniques for growing brain tissue outside the body have matured with the pharmaceutical industry jumping on board. Third, rapid advances in brain–computer interfaces have seen growing acceptance of technologies that blur the line between biology and machines.

But plenty of questions remain. Are we witnessing genuine breakthroughs, or another round of tech-driven hype? And what ethical questions arise when human brain tissue becomes a computational component?

What the Technology Actually Is

For almost 50 years, neuroscientists have grown neurons on arrays of tiny electrodes to study how they fire under controlled conditions.

A newly fabricated microelectrode array. Bram Servais

By the early 2000s, researchers attempted rudimentary two-way communication between neurons and electrodes, planting the first seeds of a bio-hybrid computer. But progress stalled until another strand of research took off: brain organoids.

In 2013, scientists demonstrated that stem cells could self-organize into three-dimensional brain-like structures. These organoids spread rapidly through biomedical research, increasingly aided by “organ-on-a-chip” devices designed to mimic aspects of human physiology outside the body.

Today, using stem cell-derived neural tissue is commonplace—from drug testing to developmental research. Yet the neural activity in these models remains primitive, far from the organized firing patterns that underpin cognition or consciousness in a real brain.

While complex network behavior is beginning to emerge even without much external stimulation, experts generally agree that current organoids are not conscious, nor close to it.

‘Organoid Intelligence’

The field entered a new phase in 2022, when Melbourne-based Cortical Labs published a high-profile study showing cultured neurons learning to play Pong in a closed-loop system.

The paper drew intense media attention—less for the experiment itself than for its use of the phrase “embodied sentience.” Many neuroscientists said the language overstated the system’s capabilities, arguing it was misleading or ethically careless.

A year later, a consortium of researchers introduced the broader term “organoid intelligence.” This is catchy and media-friendly, but it risks implying parity with artificial intelligence systems, despite the vast gap between them.

Ethical debates have also lagged behind the technology. Most bioethics frameworks focus on brain organoids as biomedical tools—not as components of biohybrid computing systems.

Leading organoid researchers have called for urgent updates to ethics guidelines, noting that rapid research development, and even commercialization, is outpacing governance.

Meanwhile, despite front-page news in Nature, many people remain unclear about what a “living computer” actually is.