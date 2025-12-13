This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through December 13)

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Releases GPT-5.2 After ‘Code Red’ Google Threat AlertBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "OpenAI says GPT-5.2 Thinking beats or ties 'human professionals' on 70.9 percent of tasks in the GDPval benchmark (compared to 53.3 percent for Gemini 3 Pro). The company also claims the model completes these tasks at more than 11 times the speed and less than 1 percent of the cost of human experts."

Robotics 1X Struck a Deal to Send Its ‘Home’ Humanoids to Factories and WarehousesRebecca Szkutak | TechCrunch "The company announced a strategic partnership to make thousands of its humanoid robots available for [its backer] EQT’s portfolio companies on Thursday. ...This deal involves shipping up to 10,000 1X Neo humanoid robots between 2026 and 2030 to EQT’s more than 300 portfolio companies with a concentration on manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and other industrial use cases."

Computing China Launches 34,175-Mile AI Network That Acts Like One Massive SupercomputerGayoung Lee | Gizmodo "Last week, state-run Science and Technology Daily reported the launch of the Future Network Test Facility (FNTF), a giant distributed AI computing pool capable of connecting distant computing centers. The high-speed optical network spans across 40 cities in China, measuring at about 34,175 miles (55,000 kilometers)—enough to circle the equator 1.5 times, according to the South China Morning Post."

Robotics Aurora Will Have ‘Hundreds’ of Driverless Trucks on the Road by the End of 2026, CEO SaysAndrew J. Hawkins | The Verge "Urmson says he expects 'thousands' of trucks on the road within the next two years. 'It’ll be a little less visceral, because it’s not a consumer-facing product,' he says. 'But in terms of the expansion, I think we’ll start to see that happen pretty quickly.'"

Future This Incredible Map Shows the World’s 2.75 Billion BuildingsJesus Diaz | Fast Company "From the latest skyscraper in a Chinese megalopolis to a six‑foot‑tall yurt in Inner Mongolia, researchers at the Technical University of Munich claim they have created a map of all buildings worldwide: 2.75 billion building models set in high‑resolution 3D with a level of precision never before recorded."

Computing AI Hackers Are Coming Dangerously Close to Beating HumansRobert McMillan | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Artemis found bugs at lightning speed and it was cheap: It cost just under $60 an hour to run. Ragan says that human pen testers typically charge between $2,000 and $2,500 a day. But Artemis wasn’t perfect. About 18% of its bug reports were false positives. It also completely missed an obvious bug that most of the human testers spotted in a webpage."