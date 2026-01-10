This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through January 10)

Robotics Google Gemini Is Taking Control of Humanoid Robots on Auto Factory FloorsWill Knight | Wired ($) "Google DeepMind is teaming up with Boston Dynamics to give its humanoid robots the intelligence required to navigate unfamiliar environments and identify and manipulate objects—precisely the kinds of capabilities needed to perform manual labor."

Artificial Intelligence Distinct AI Models Seem to Converge on How They Encode RealityBen Brubaker | Quanta Magazine "Is the inside of a vision model at all like a language model? Researchers argue that as the models grow more powerful, they may be converging toward a singular 'Platonic' way to represent the world."

BIOTECHNOLOGY Flu Is Relentless. CRISPR Might Be Able to Shut It Down.

David Cox | Wired ($) "They believe CRISPR could be tailored to create a next-generation treatment for influenza, whether that’s the seasonal strains which plague both the northern and southern hemispheres on an annual basis or the worrisome new variants in birds and other wildlife that might trigger the next pandemic."

Computing Next-Level Quantum Computers Will Almost Be UsefulDina Genkina | IEEE Spectrum "The machine that Microsoft and Atom Computing will be delivering, called Magne, will have 50 logical qubits, built from some 1,200 physical qubits, and should be operational by the start of 2027. QuEra’s machine at AIST has around 37 logical qubits (depending on implementation) and 260 physical qubits, Boger says."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AI Coding Assistants Are Getting Worse

Jamie Twiss | IEEE Spectrum "In recent months, I’ve noticed a troubling trend with AI coding assistants. After two years of steady improvements, over the course of 2025, most of the core models reached a quality plateau, and more recently, seem to be in decline. A task that might have taken five hours assisted by AI, and perhaps ten hours without it, is now more commonly taking seven or eight hours, or even longer."

ENERGY Meta Unveils Sweeping Nuclear-Power Plan to Fuel Its AI Ambitions

Jennifer Hiller | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Meta Platforms on Friday unveiled a series of agreements that would make it an anchor customer for new and existing nuclear power in the US, where it needs city-size amounts of electricity for its artificial-intelligence data centers. ...Financial details weren’t disclosed, but the arrangements are among the most sweeping and ambitious so far between tech companies and nuclear-power providers."

Robotics Even the Companies Making Humanoid Robots Think They’re OverhypedSean McLain | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Billions of dollars are flowing into humanoid robot startups, as investors bet that the industry will soon put humanlike machines in warehouses, factories and our living rooms. For all the recent advances in the field, humanoid robots, they say, have been overhyped and face daunting technical challenges before they move from science experiments to a replacement for human workers."