This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through January 17)

Computing We’re About to Simulate a Human Brain on a SupercomputerAlex Wilkins | New Scientist ($) "What would it mean to simulate a human brain? Today’s most powerful computing systems now contain enough computational firepower to run simulations of billions of neurons, comparable to the sophistication of real brains. We increasingly understand how these neurons are wired together, too, leading to brain simulations that researchers hope will reveal secrets of brain function that were previously hidden."

Tech Gemini Is WinningDavid Pierce | The Verge "Each one of [the] elements [you need in AI] is complex and competitive; there’s a reason OpenAI CEO Sam Altman keeps shouting about how he needs trillions of dollars in compute alone. But Google is the one company that appears to have all of the pieces already in order. Over the last year, and even in the last few days, the company has made moves that suggest it is ready to be the biggest and most impactful force in AI."

Artificial Intelligence Meet the New Biologists Treating LLMs Like AliensWill Douglas Heaven | MIT Technology Review ($) "[AI researchers] are pioneering new techniques that let them spot patterns in the apparent chaos of the numbers that make up these large language models, studying them as if they were doing biology or neuroscience on vast living creatures—city-size xenomorphs that have appeared in our midst."

Biotechnology Scientists Sequence a Woolly Rhino Genome From a 14,400-Year-Old Wolf’s StomachKiona N. Smith | Ars Technica "DNA testing revealed that the meat was a prime cut of woolly rhinoceros, a now-extinct 2-metric-ton behemoth that once stomped across the tundras of Europe and Asia. Stockholm University paleogeneticist Sólveig Guðjónsdóttir and her colleagues recently sequenced a full genome from the piece of meat, which reveals some secrets about woolly rhino populations in the centuries before their extinction."

Biotechnology Finally, Some Good News in the Fight Against CancerEllyn Lapointe | Gizmodo "The findings, published Tuesday, show for the first time that 70% of all cancer patients survived at least five years after being diagnosed between 2015 and 2021. That’s a major improvement since the mid-1970s, when the five-year survival rate was just 49%, according to the report."

Computing A Leading Use for Quantum Computers Might Not Need Them After AllKarmela Padavic-Callaghan | New Scientist ($) "Understanding a molecule that plays a key role in nitrogen fixing—a chemical process that enables life on Earth—has long been thought of as problem for quantum computers, but now a classical computer may have solved it. ...The researchers also estimated that the supercomputer method may even be faster than quantum ones, performing calculations in less than a minute that would take 8 hours on a quantum device—although this estimate assumes an ideal supercomputer performance."

Artificial Intelligence AI Models Are Starting to Crack High-Level Math ProblemsRussell Brandom | TechCrunch "Since the release of GPT 5.2—which Somani describes as “anecdotally more skilled at mathematical reasoning than previous iterations” — the sheer volume of solved problems has become difficult to ignore, raising new questions about large language models’ ability to push the frontiers of human knowledge."

Energy How Next-Generation Nuclear Reactors Break Out of the 20th-Century BlueprintCasey Crownhart | MIT Technology Review ($) "Demand for electricity is swelling around the world. ...Nuclear could help, but only if new plants are safe, reliable, cheap, and able to come online quickly. Here’s what that new generation might look like."