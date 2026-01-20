Meta Will Buy Startup’s Nuclear Fuel in Unusual Deal to Power AI Data Centers

As data-center energy bills grow exponentially, technology companies are looking to nuclear for reliable, carbon-free power. Meta has now made an unusually direct bet on a startup developing small modular reactor technology by agreeing to finance the fuel for its first reactors.

The nuclear industry’s flagging fortunes have rebounded in recent years as companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have signed long-term deals with providers and invested in startups developing next-generation reactors. US nuclear capacity is forecast to rise 63 percent in the coming decades thanks largely to data-center demand.

But Meta has gone a step further by prepaying for power from Oklo, a US startup building small modular reactors. Oklo will use the cash to procure nuclear fuel for a 1.2-gigawatt plant in Ohio that could come online as early as 2030.

The deal is part of Meta’s broader nuclear investment strategy. Other agreements include a partnership with utility company, Vistra, to extend and expand three existing reactors and one with Bill Gates-backed TerraPower to develop advanced small modular reactors. Together, the projects could deliver up to 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2035. And that’s on top of a deal last June with Constellation Energy to extend the life of its Illinois power station for a further 20 years.

"Our agreements with Vistra, TerraPower, Oklo, and Constellation make Meta one of the most significant corporate purchasers of nuclear energy in American history," Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer, said in a statement.

While utilities commonly negotiate long-term fuel contracts, this appears to be the first instance of a tech company purchasing the fuel that will generate the electricity it plans to buy, according to Koroush Shirvan, a researcher at MIT. "I'm trying to think of any other customers who provide fuel other than the US government," Shirvan toldWired. "I can't think of any."

Part of the reason for the unusual deal is that securing fuel for advanced reactor designs like Oklo’s is not simple. The company requires a special kind of fuel called high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, which is roughly four times more enriched than traditional reactor fuel.

This more concentrated fuel is critical for building smaller, more efficient nuclear reactors. American companies are racing to grow the capacity to develop this fuel domestically, but at present, the only commercial vendors are Russia and China. And with a federal ban on certain uranium imports from Russia, the price of nuclear fuel has been rising rapidly.