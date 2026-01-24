This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through January 24)

ROBOTICS Your First Humanoid Robot Coworker Will Probably Be ChineseWill Knight | Wired ($) "[In addition to Unitree] a staggering 200-plus other Chinese companies are also developing humanoids, which recently prompted the Chinese government to warn of overcapacity and unnecessary replication. The US has about 16 prominent firms building humanoids. With stats like that, one can’t help but suspect that the first country to have a million humanoids will be China."

FUTURE CEOs Say AI Is Making Work More Efficient. Employees Tell a Different Story.Lindsay Ellis | The Wall Street Journal ($) "The gulf between senior executives’ and workers’ actual experience with generative AI is vast, according to a new survey from the AI consulting firm Section of 5,000 white-collar workers. Two-thirds of nonmanagement staffers said they saved less than two hours a week or no time at all with AI. More than 40% of executives, in contrast, said the technology saved them more than eight hours of work a week."

BIOTECH mRNA Cancer Vaccine Shows Protection at 5-Year Follow-Up, Moderna and Merck SayBeth Mole | Ars Technica "In a small clinical trial, customized mRNA vaccines against high-risk skin cancers appeared to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and death by nearly 50 percent over five years when compared with standard treatment alone."

Computing Not to Be Outdone by OpenAI, Apple Is Reportedly Developing an AI WearableLucas Ropek | TechCrunch "Apple may be developing its own AI wearable, according to a report published Wednesday by The Information. The device will be a pin that users can wear on their clothing, and that comes equipped with two cameras and three microphones, the report says."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE The Math on AI Agents Doesn’t Add UpSteven Levy | Wired ($) "The big AI companies promised us that 2025 would be 'the year of the AI agents.' It turned out to be the year of talking about AI agents, and kicking the can for that transformational moment to 2026 or maybe later. But what if the answer to the question 'When will our lives be fully automated by generative AI robots that perform our tasks for us and basically run the world?' is, like that New Yorker cartoon, 'How about never?'"

SPACE Extreme Closeup of the ‘Eye of God’ Reveals Fiery Pillars in Stunning DetailPassant Rabie | Gizmodo "The Webb space telescope has stared deep into the darkness of the Helix Nebula [nicknamed the Eye of God], revealing layers of gas shed by a dying star to seed the cosmos with future generations of stars and planets. ...At its center is a blazing white dwarf—the leftover core of a dying star—releasing an avalanche of material that crashes into a colder surrounding shell of gas and dust."

ENERGY China’s Renewable Energy Revolution Is a Huge Mess That Might Save the WorldJeremy Wallace | Wired ($) "The resulting, onrushing utopia is anything but neat. It is a panorama of coal communities decimated, price wars sweeping across one market after another, and electrical grids destabilizing as they become more central to the energy system. And absolutely no one—least of all some monolithic 'China' at the control switch—knows how to deal with its repercussions."