This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through February 14)

Robotics Aurora’s Driverless Trucks Can Now Travel Farther Distances Faster Than Human DriversKirsten Korosec | TechCrunch "Aurora’s self-driving trucks can now travel nonstop on a 1,000-mile route between Fort Worth and Phoenix—exceeding what a human driver can legally accomplish. The distance, and the time it takes to travel it, offers up positive financial implications for Aurora—and any other company hoping to commercialize self-driving semitrucks."

Computing OpenAI Sidesteps Nvidia With Unusually Fast Coding Model on Plate-Sized ChipsBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "The model delivers code at more than 1,000 tokens (chunks of data) per second, which is reported to be roughly 15 times faster than its predecessor. To compare, Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.6 in its new premium-priced fast mode reaches about 2.5 times its standard speed of 68.2 tokens per second, although it is a larger and more capable model than Spark."

Energy This State’s Power Prices Are Plummeting as It Nears 100% RenewablesAlice Klein | New Scientist ($) "The independent Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) latest report shows that the average wholesale electricity price in South Australia fell by 30 per cent in the final quarter of 2025, compared with a year earlier. As a result, the state had the lowest price in Australia, along with Victoria, which has the second highest share of wind and solar energy in the nation."

Biotechnology Gene Editing That Spreads Within the Body Could Cure More DiseasesMichael Le Page | New Scientist ($) "The idea is that each cell in the body that receives the initial delivery will make lots of copies of the gene-editing machinery and pass most of them on to its neighbors, amplifying the effect. This means that disease-correcting changes could be made to the DNA of more cells."

Future The First Signs of Burnout Are Coming From the People Who Embrace AI the MostConnie Loizos | TechCrunch "The tools work for you, you work less hard, everybody wins. But a new study published in Harvard Business Review follows that premise to its actual conclusion, and what it finds there isn’t a productivity revolution. It finds companies are at risk of becoming burnout machines."

Artificial Intelligence ALS Stole This Musician’s Voice. AI Let Him Sing Again.Jessica Hamzelou | MIT Technology Review ($) "[ALS patient Patrick Darling] was able to re-create his lost voice using an AI tool trained on snippets of old audio recordings. Another AI tool has enabled him to use this 'voice clone' to compose new songs. Darling is able to make music again."

Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Make Terrible Doctors, New Study FindsSamantha Cole | 404 Media "When the researchers tested the LLMs without involving users by providing the models with the full text of each clinical scenario, the models correctly identified conditions in 94.9 percent of cases. But when talking to the participants about those same conditions, the LLMs identified relevant conditions in fewer than 34.5 percent of cases."

Computing LEDs Enter the NanoscaleRahul Rao | IEEE Spectrum "MicroLEDs, with pixels just micrometers across, have long been a byword in the display world. Now, microLED-makers have begun shrinking their creations into the uncharted nano realm. ...They leave much to be desired in their efficiency—but one day, nanoLEDs could power ultra-high-resolution virtual reality displays and high-bandwidth on-chip photonics."