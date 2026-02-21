This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through February 21)

Computing Microsoft’s Glass Chip Holds Terabytes of Data for 10,000 YearsGayoung Lee | Gizmodo "Our knowledge of the past comes from stone tablets and old parchment. But thousands of years from now, our descendants may learn of our lives from a thin slice of glass carrying an impressive load of data—all thanks to physics that sounds borderline magical."

Future AI Isn’t Coming for Every White-Collar Job. At Least Not Yet.Cade Metz | The New York Times ($) "Most experts believe that code generators will replace today’s junior programmers. Using these tools, they say, feels like delegating tasks to someone who is still learning the trade. But these experts are divided on whether these tools will significantly harm the overall market for coders. Some, including Mr. Metzger, argue that code generators will expand the job market as programmers and software companies use them to build increasingly complex and powerful applications."

Robotics Watch Unitree’s G1 Unleash a Kung FU Robot FrenzyTrevor Mogg | Digital Trends "Performing alongside kids from the Tagou Martial Arts School for the Spring Festival Gala on China Central TV, the robots displayed incredible agility and coordination, moving at around 3 meters per second while performing flips, table vaults, somersaults, and rapid formation changes, blending martial arts with robotics innovation."

Science Bacteria Frozen Inside 5,000-Year-Old Ice Cave Is Crazy Resistant to AntibioticsEllyn Lapointe | Gizmodo "For decades, antibiotics have been humanity’s frontline defense against bacterial infections, yet these essential medications have also led to the rise of drug-resistant 'superbugs.' Now, researchers have discovered an ancient strain of bacteria that managed to develop this superpower thousands of years before humans ever invented antibiotics."

Computing Could AI Data Centers Be Moved to Outer Space?Rhett Allain | Wired ($) "Just think: You could get 24/7 energy from solar panels—it’s always sunny in space—and the thermal stuff wouldn’t be an issue because it’s so cold out there. ...That’s the claim, anyway. Could this really work? Or is it about as practical as colonizing Mars? I asked Google’s AI Overview, and it said, 'Yes, data centers can be built in space.' But of course it would say that. I think we’ll have to go full renegade and dial up some old-fashioned human intelligence on this."

Future Race for AI Is Making Hindenburg-Style Disaster ‘a Real Risk’, Says Leading ExpertIan Sample | The Guardian "The Hindenburg, a 245-meter airship that made round trips across the Atlantic, was preparing to land in New Jersey in 1937 when it burst into flames, killing 36 crew, passengers, and ground staff. ...'The Hindenburg disaster destroyed global interest in airships; it was a dead technology from that point on, and a similar moment is a real risk for AI,' Wooldridge said. Because AI is embedded in so many systems, a major incident could strike almost any sector."