More Space Junk Is Plummeting to Earth. Earthquake Sensors Can Track It by the Sonic Booms.

In the early morning of April 2, 2024, the sky over southern California lit up with flashes of blazing light. Residents were bewildered. Were they missiles? A crashing plane? The unusual activity confused even experts—until they realized it was a disposable part of China’s Shenzhou-15 spacecraft burning up in the atmosphere as it returned to Earth.

Scientists knew the event was on the horizon and had mapped out a potential entry point over the northern Atlantic Ocean, thousands of miles from metropolitan Los Angeles. Luckily, no one was hurt as the module broke apart over the city.

But the incident underlined an uncomfortable truth. We’re nowhere near being able to accurately predict the path of space debris as it rains down. As more spacecraft are launched and reenter the atmosphere, damage to infrastructure and Earthlings is only a matter of time.

Researchers are looking into a solution from an unexpected source: sensors that measure earthquakes. As space debris plummets to the ground at hypersonic speeds, it generates a sonic boom. This causes a slight tremor in the ground that the sensors readily register.

Using data from a network of these sensors, Benjamin Fernando at Johns Hopkins University and Constantinos Charalambous at Imperial College London developed a system that can reconstruct the path of space debris with unprecedented accuracy. They used the system to map Shenzhou-15’s speed, altitude, gradual disintegration, and final destination.

To be clear, this isn’t an early warning system. Because sonic booms lag behind the objects causing them, the method is like a forensic reconstruction of space debris’ final journey. Still, it can quickly identify potential fall-out zones for faster retrieval and cleanup, which is especially important if the junk is toxic or radioactive.

The work is “a crucial step toward near-real-time monitoring of natural and anthropogenic objects entering from space,” wrote Chris Carr at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, who was not involved in the work.

An Embarrassment of Riches

Launching satellites was once a colossal undertaking. But thanks to innovations by SpaceX and national space agencies across the world, it’s becoming far more routine.

These spacecraft have already changed life on Earth. Thousands of Starlink satellites beam the internet to previous dead zones and disaster areas. Miniature satellites are now an affordable research platform scientists use to profile weather, measure solar winds, and track the effects of microgravity and radiation on living cells. And a new space race will only grow the fleets of spacecraft already blanketing the Earth.

“The big change that we’ve seen since 2020 is the rise of satellite mega-constellations…companies not putting up a dozen spacecraft, but maybe a thousand or ten thousand over the course of a few years,” Fernando told Science.

Mega-constellations have already caused problems for scientists by polluting astronomical images with bright streaks. They may also increase the rate at which space debris rains down. In a paper describing their system, Fernando and Charalambous write that in 2025 there were roughly four to five re-entries a day, and the numbers are likely to rapidly grow.

We already monitor spacecraft in orbit. Telescopes bring real-time visuals. Radar tracks location and speed. But these tools struggle as a spacecraft drifts into the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The interaction between fragments and air becomes “really chaotic,” said Fernando. “We can no longer predict with particularly good accuracy exactly where [and when] a piece of re-entering space debris is going to enter the atmosphere.”

Radar can track spacecraft parts as they return to Earth, but the technology is limited to small regions of the world and barely covers the oceans. Even when we know the final fate of a piece of debris, it’s often difficult to reconstruct its full trajectory.