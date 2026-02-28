This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through February 28)

Computing Breaking Encryption With a Quantum Computer Just Got 10 Times EasierKarmela Padavic-Callaghan | New Scientist ($) "In 2019, Craig Gidney at Google Quantum AI co-authored a paper that reduced [the requirement to break RSA encryption] from 170 million to 20 million quantum bits, or qubits. And in 2025, Gidney devised a way to slash that number to less than a million qubits. Now, Paul Webster at Iceberg Quantum in Australia and his colleagues have managed to decrease the number even further to about 100,000 qubits."

FUTURE Tech Has Never Caused a Job Apocalypse. Don’t Bet on It Now.Greg Ip | The Wall Street Journal ($) "No one should dismiss any scenario, even the most dystopian, with high conviction. Certainly not journalists, whose way of life is in AI’s crosshairs. But I keep stumbling over one small problem with the doomsday vision: It requires a breakdown in how the market economy functions. Nothing like it has happened in the US before, and there is no evidence it is happening now."

Tech A Recent 3D Printing Breakthrough Brings Us One Step Closer to You Downloading a CarJustin Caffier | Gizmodo "A team at [MIT] has recently developed a printer with four different extruders that outputs five different materials to produce a fully functioning linear motor in about three hours. ...The team explained how by retrofitting a printer with enough extruders to handle the various materials needed to make a working motor, they decimated the usual production time for such a device and brought the material costs down to around $0.50."

Computing Human Brain Cells on a Chip Learned to Play Doom in a WeekAlex Wilkins | New Scientist ($) "A clump of human brain cells can play the classic computer game Doom. While its performance is not up to par with humans, experts say it brings biological computers a step closer to useful real-world applications, like controlling robot arms."

Robotics Waymo Robotaxis Are Now Operating in 10 US CitiesKirsten Korosec | TechCrunch "'Waymo is serving more riders than ever, as we are on track to serve over one million rides per week by the end of this year,' Mawakana said in a blog post Tuesday, adding that the company is laying the groundwork for robotaxi service in more than 20 cities."

Artificial Intelligence AI Will Never Be ConsciousMichael Pollan | Wired ($) "By the time I finished digesting the Butlin report, the Copernican moment I’d worried about seemed more distant than the report’s bold conclusion had led me to believe. After reviewing the half‑dozen or so theories of consciousness covered by the report, it seemed clear that all of them stacked the deck by taking for granted that consciousness could be reduced to some kind of algorithm."