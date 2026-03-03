These Supercharged Immune Cells Completely Eliminated Solid Tumors in Mice

Few cancer treatments are as ferocious as CAR T cell therapy.

Often derived from a patient’s own immune cells, CAR T cells are genetically modified to hunt down and destroy cancer cells. The FDA has approved treatments for deadly blood cancers, and treatments tackling autoimmune diseases and preventing tissue scarring in the heart and kidneys have shown promise.

Yet CAR T has struggled against solid tumors. Over 85 percent of cancers fall into this category. Solid tumors have an arsenal of sneaky tactics to evade or deactivate CAR T cells, eventually undermining the treatment.

This month, a Columbia University team broke through one of the barriers with an upgraded design. They engineered a new, ultra-sensitive protein “hook” that seeks out CD70, a protein that dots the surfaces of multiple types of solid cancer cells—but at vastly different levels.

“Some molecules have been identified that are found in 25%, 50%, or 75% of tumor cells,” said study author Michel Sadelain in a press release. “Though a therapy directed at those targets might be successful…you can't cure somebody if you just eliminate a small fraction or even 90% of their tumor.”

In tests, the supercharged cancer-killers, dubbed HIT cells, detected and wiped out cancer cells with extremely low levels of CD70—so low that the protein was undetectable using traditional methods. In kidney, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer grown from patients’ cells in petri dishes and in mouse models, HIT completely eliminated all signs of these tumors.

Like CAR T, the new approach is plug-and-play. The protein hook can be redesigned to target other faint cancer protein markers that have previously escaped detection.

“We hope our CD70-directed HIT cells help us find a way to eradicate the entire tumor,”

said study author Sophie Hanina.

A Mixed Bag

Our immune system naturally fights off cancer. T cells, for example, roam the body looking for threats. When they identify cancerous cells, they signal other immune cells to launch a coordinated effort to wipe out the cancer before it expands.

The identification process relies on antigens, proteins that dot the surfaces of cancer cells like beacons. But tumors are highly versatile and rapidly evolve their antigen signature, essentially cloaking themselves from immune attacks.

CAR T cells override the defense. Here, T cells are extracted from a patient’s body and genetically engineered with custom-designed protein hooks to grab onto cancer antigens.

Multiple blood cancers have a heavy coat of a single shared protein on their surfaces, making them a perfect target for CAR T therapy. Solid tumors, however, are different. Tumors are dotted with a wide range of antigens, many of which are present in normal tissues. This increases the chances CAR T might attack healthy cells and reduces its effectiveness.

Even for the same antigen, some cells in solid tumors express high levels, others very low. The latter escape CAR T detection and linger as a reservoir that can regrow the tumor.

For a persistent solid cancer cure, “you have to get down to the very last cell,” said Sadelain.

In Plain Sight

An ideal target antigen needs to check two boxes: It’s expressed across multiple tumor cell types, and at the same time, it’s absent in normal cells.

The antigen in the new study, CD70, fits the bill. It occurs in a variety of solid cancers, making it a valuable target beacon. But previous attempts targeting CD70 struggled to control cancer in clinical trials. This is partly because cancer cells within a single tumor have different levels of the antigen, and some seemingly lack the marker altogether, allowing them to escape detection.