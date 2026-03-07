This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through March 7)

Artificial Intelligence Watershed Moment for AI–Human Collaboration in MathBenjamin Skuse | IEEE Spectrum "The 8-dimensional sphere-packing proof formalization alone, announced on February 23, represents a watershed moment for autoformalization and AI–human collaboration. But today, Math, Inc. revealed an even more impressive accomplishment: Gauss has autoformalized Viazovska’s 24-dimensional sphere-packing proof—all 200,000+ lines of code of it—in just two weeks."

Biotechnology The Millisecond That Could Change Cancer TreatmentTom Clynes | IEEE Spectrum "Here at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) and other particle-physics labs, scientists and engineers are applying the tools of fundamental physics to develop a technique called FLASH radiotherapy that offers a radical and counterintuitive vision for treating the disease."

Computing Google Spinoff Beams Blazing-Fast 25-Gbps Internet Around Cities Using LightAbhimanyu Ghoshal | New Atlas "The system shapes and steers beams of light between devices that are in line of sight of each other, and up to 6.2 miles (10 km) apart. Roughly the size of a shoebox and weighing 17.6 lb (8 kg), the Beam is meant to be mounted high up on poles and atop tall buildings for use in densely populated urban areas. Taara says it's capable of fiber-like bidirectional data transfer speeds of up to 25 Gbps, with ultra-low latency."

Computing Nvidia’s Spending $4 Billion on Photonics to Stay Ahead of the Curve in AIStevie Bonifield | The Verge "Nvidia isn’t the only organization paying attention to photonics, either. Last month, DARPA put out a call for research proposals for improving photonic computing, specifically related to AI applications. Nvidia’s rival AMD also acquired silicone photonics startup Enosemi last year, which it said would 'accelerate' AMD’s optics innovation for its AI systems."

Computing Inside the Company Selling Quantum EntanglementKarmela Padavic-Callaghan | New Scientist ($) "Mehdi Namazi wants to sell you quantum entanglement. He and his colleagues at Qunnect have spent nearly a decade building devices that make sharing quantum-entangled particles of light, or photons, practical enough to be used for unhackable communication."