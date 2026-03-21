This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through March 21)

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Is Throwing Everything Into Building a Fully Automated ResearcherWill Douglas Heaven | MIT Technology Review ($) "The San Francisco firm has set its sights on building what it calls an AI researcher, a fully automated agent-based system that will be able to go off and tackle large, complex problems by itself. ​​OpenAI says that the new goal will be its 'North Star' for the next few years, pulling together multiple research strands, including work on reasoning models, agents, and interpretability."

Robotics Humanoid Robot Gets Surprisingly Good at TennisLoz Blain | New Atlas "This ain't teleoperation. Chinese researchers have tested a new, much quicker and easier method of teaching robots to play tennis, and the results look like a breakthrough in machine learning and real-world AI."

Computing This Is Not a Fly Uploaded to a ComputerRobert Hart | The Verge "Aran Nayebi, a professor of machine learning at Carnegie Mellon University, said that the group was 'not even close' to capturing the full brain of the fly, showing connections between cells but not crucial details like neurotransmitters or how strong the connections between different nerve cells are. The motor system isn’t a 'true upload' either, he said. 'We are not even faithfully simulating its brain in silico.'"

Energy This May Be the World’s First Quantum BatteryGayoung Lee | Gizmodo "Researchers finally believe they’ve found the right blueprint for scalable quantum batteries, publishing their findings in a recent study in Light: Science & Applications. 'My ultimate ambition is a future where we can charge electric cars much faster than [fueling] petrol cars or charge devices over long distances wirelessly,' James Quach, the study’s senior author and a researcher at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, said in a statement."

Future My Tesla Was Driving Itself Perfectly—Until It CrashedRaffi Krikorian | The Atlantic ($) "The problem is bigger than one company’s self-driving system. It’s about how we’re building every AI system, every algorithm, every tool that asks for our trust and trains us to give it. The pattern is everywhere: Condition people to rely on the system. Erode their vigilance. Then, when something breaks, point to the terms of service and blame them for not paying attention."

Space A Private Space Company Has a Radical New Plan to Bag an AsteroidEric Berger | Ars Technica "[TransAstra CEO Joel Sercel] envisions aggregating dozens, and then hundreds, of small asteroids at the 'New Moon' processing facility, which could potentially be located at the Earth-Sun L2 point, about 1.5 million km from Earth. Such asteroids could provide water for use as propellant and minerals for everything from solar panels to radiation shielding."