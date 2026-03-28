This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through March 28)

Artificial Intelligence This New Benchmark Could Expose AI’s Biggest WeaknessMark Sullivan | Fast Company "The influential AI researcher François Chollet has long argued that the field measures intelligence incorrectly, that popular benchmarks reward a model’s ability to memorize vast amounts of data rather than navigate novel situations and learn new skills. ...The test, called ARC-AGI-3, may offer the clearest measurement yet of how close today’s AI agents are to human-level intelligence."

Computing You Can Now Buy a DIY Quantum ComputerKarmela Padavic-Callaghan | New Scientist ($) "EduQit includes a chip made from tiny superconducting circuits, which is the heart of the quantum computer. There is also a special refrigerator that the chip is installed and wired into, along with a set of electronic devices that use radio waves and microwaves for controlling the chip and reading the results of its computations. All of this is combined with a smattering of racks, power cables and other devices that help complete the quantum computer."

Biotechnology Scientists Create ‘Living Pharmacy’ Implant That Doses 3 Drugs at OnceEd Cara | Gizmodo "These tiny devices are jam-packed with genetically engineered cells that produce the desired medication. Once implanted inside the body, usually just underneath the skin, the cells can deliver the drug as needed without any fuss, while the device’s structure is intended to protect the cells from any immune response."

Computing The CPU Was Left for Dead by AI. Now AI Is Bringing It Back.Robbie Whelan | The Wall Street Journal ($) "For the past few years, central processing units, or CPUs...have been something of an afterthought in the world of artificial-intelligence computing. Now, thanks to how fast AI is changing, they are the belles of the ball. The explosion of so-called agentic AI has driven a wave of demand for CPUs, and chip companies are moving quickly to capitalize on it."

Future What Happens If AI Makes Things Too Easy for Us?Vanessa Bates Ramirez | IEEE Spectrum "Psychological research has long shown that effortful engagement can deepen understanding and strengthen memory, sometimes described as 'desirable difficulties.' The authors worry that AI systems capable of instantly producing polished answers or highly responsive conversation may bypass these processes of learning and motivation."

Science Computer Finds Flaw in Major Physics Paper for First TimeMatthew Sparkes | New Scientist ($) "A computer language designed to robustly verify mathematical theorems and expose logical flaws has been turned towards a physics paper—and spotted an error. ...The researcher behind the discovery says it is the first physics paper he has analyzed in this way, which raises a worrying question: how many more contain mistakes?"