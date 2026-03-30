Forget Antibiotics: These Killer Cells Wipe Out Deadly Superbugs in a Day

A mixture of bacteria lounge in a dish. Like the bugs populating our guts, most are benign or beneficial. But a deadly strain hides among them. These bacteria can easily escape last-line antibiotics, rapidly spread, and cause mayhem.

But in this case, a single dose of genetically engineered cells hunts them down and wipes out nearly the entire population in a day, while leaving all the other harmless cells alone.

This strategy, called minicell therapy, fights fire with fire: Researchers engineer hunter cells by stripping bacteria of the ability to replicate and then genetically loading them up with proteins to home in on dangerous foes. The cells grab their targets and inject toxins into them, releasing a hurricane of chemicals that causes the bacteria’s insides to collapse.

Developed by a team at the University of Oxford, the approach is completely different than current defenses against bacteria, making it harder for dangerous bugs to develop resistance. It’s also fairly simple to reprogram the engineered cells to target different bacterial strains.

The work shows how synthetic biology can bring wholly new weapons to the fight against deadly bacteria resistant to antibiotics, the authors wrote.

Brewing Crisis

Antimicrobial resistance is a critical global challenge projected to cause over 10 million deaths each year by 2050. Superbugs that dodge current treatments could spark the next pandemic, but our arsenal against them is dwindling.

Antibiotics work in different ways. Some puncture a bacteria’s protective wall, causing it to rupture. Others shut down protein production, damage DNA, or block metabolism to prevent growth.

Fighting bacteria is an evolutionary cat-and-mouse game. With time, bacterial genes mutate, and cells that escape one or many antibiotics grow, reproduce, and become dominant. Resistant bacteria can also share their genes with other cells to spread newly evolved defense systems.

Tweaking the chemical structure of an antibiotic buys some time. But what’s really needed are drugs that work in different ways. Unfortunately, the last new class of antibiotics now used in clinics dates back to the 1980s, followed by a decades-long lull. A novel class discovered in 2024 and the rise of AI-designed antibiotics have reinvigorated the field. But testing the candidates takes time, and they may not be able to catch up with the rapid spread of resistant bugs.

Other solutions are in the works. Phage therapy destroys bacteria with viruses and is already in clinical trials with initially positive results. Antibodies that neutralize bacterial toxins have also succeeded in early patient tests.

“However, these approaches face limitations such as stability issues, potential toxicity, and high manufacturing cost,” wrote the team.

A Smart Living Drug

Instead, they turned to an unusual creation called minicells to develop a completely new type of antibiotic. These cells, known more specifically as SimCells (short for “simple cells”), are made by stripping E. coli bacteria of their ability to replicate. Deleting an additional gene turns them into mini-SimCells that are roughly five times smaller.

Although some strains of E. coli can cause serious infections in the wild, the bacteria are reliable workhorses in research, synthetic biology, and biomanufacturing. They’re hardy, easy to grow, and plenty of tools already exist to genetically rewire their biology.

E. coli are also part of a growing effort to turn bacterial foes into living medicines to tackle conditions from metabolic disorders to cancer. Typically, benign probiotic strains are genetically modified to produce protein “bloodhounds” that help them seek out their cellular prey. Even familiar pathogens, like Salmonella, have been similarly repurposed. Once attenuated, they no longer cause disease and can be engineered to attack and inhibit cancer growth.