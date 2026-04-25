This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through April 25)

Future The People Do Not Yearn for AutomationNilay Patel | The Verge "Not everything about our lives can be measured and automated and optimized, and it shouldn’t be. And so the tech industry is rushing forward to put AI everywhere at enormous cost—energy, emissions, manufacturing capacity, the ability to buy RAM—and locked into the narrow framework of software brain without realizing they are also asking people to be fundamentally less human."

BIOTECHNOLOGY AI-Designed Drugs by a DeepMind Spinoff Are Headed to Human Trials

Emily Mullin | Wired ($) "In a technical paper [released earlier this year], the company touts that the [new IsoDDE] platform more than doubles the accuracy of AlphaFold 3. The startup has formed partnerships with Eli Lilly and Novartis to work together on AI drug discovery and is also advancing its own 'broad and exciting pipeline of new medicines' in oncology and immunology, Jaderberg said."

Computing We Might Finally Know How to Use Quantum Computers to Boost AIKarmela Padavic-Callaghan | New Scientist ($) "They showed not only that this approach can work but that it would allow the quantum computer to process more data at a smaller memory cost than any conventional computer. The memory advantage is so large, in fact, that a quantum computer made from about 300 error-proof building blocks called logical qubits would outperform a classical computer built using every atom in the observable universe, says Zhao."

Future New Gas-Powered Data Centers Could Emit More Greenhouse Gases Than Entire NationsMolly Taft | Wired ($) "A Wired review of permits for data center projects using natural gas and linked to OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft, and xAI shows they could emit more than 129 million tons of greenhouse gases per year. ...As tech companies race to secure massive power deals to build out hundreds of data centers across the country, these projects represent just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential climate cost of the AI boom."

TECH Anthropic Has Surged to a Trillion-Dollar Valuation on Secondary Markets, Overtaking OpenAIBen Bergman | Business Insider "Desperate buyers are in a race to secure a dwindling supply of secondary shares in Anthropic, driving the AI company's valuation on some sites to $1 trillion, a price that would have seemed unthinkable even a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, traders Business Insider spoke with are seeing slumping demand for OpenAI, which is now trading at a discount to Anthropic, despite OpenAI being valued at $852 billion, more than twice Anthropic's valuation in their most recent funding rounds."

TECH You’re About to Feel the AI Money SqueezeHayden Field | The Verge "Ads, rate limits, feature restrictions, price hikes. The AI free ride is over. ...To reach that bare minimum of 7 percent [return on invested capital], Gartner forecasts that large AI companies would need to earn cumulatively close to $7 trillion in AI-driven revenue through 2029, which is close to $2 trillion per year by the end of the period."

Future BMW Is One Step Closer to Selling You a Color-Changing CarAndrew Liszewski | The Verge "The new BMW iX3 Flow Edition is potentially the most exciting of all of BMW’s concepts as it embeds the E Ink Prism technology directly into the structure of the vehicle’s hood panel, instead of just slapping it on top. The new approach has 'undergone BMW’s stringent quality testing' so that it meets the 'requirements of automotive engineering and everyday use,' according to a release from E Ink."