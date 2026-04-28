Sony’s Table-Tennis Robot Beat Elite Human Players With Unorthodox Moves

Peter Dürr could barely follow the table-tennis ball as it zoomed across the net, each strike’s trajectory designed to perplex the opponent. This was no ordinary match: Taira Mayuka, one of the top players in the world, was on one side—on the other, was a robot called Ace.

Mayuka launched a twisting smash that should have nailed a point. But in the blink of an eye, Ace answered with a return that kept the game alive. “Yes!” Dürr pumped his fist, knowing his team had engineered a historic moment for robotics.

Sony AI’s Ace is the latest autonomous system to be pitted against humans in a game. Since Deep Blue defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1997, AI has trounced humans in Jeopardy, Go, StarCraft II, and car-racing simulations.

Ace has now taken these virtual victories into the real world.

Up against seven top human players, the AI-controlled robot arm beat three in multiple adrenaline-pumping games. Ace is an “important milestone,” wrote Carlos H. C. Ribeiro and Esther Colombini at the Aeronautics Institute of Technology and University of Campinas, respectively, who were not involved in the study.

Ace joins a humanoid robot that crushed the world record for a half marathon in Beijing last week. Neither project is focused on creating elite robotic athletes. Their main goal is to build next-generation autonomous machines that operate fluidly in the physical world.

“We wanted to prove that AI doesn’t just exist in virtual spaces,” Michael Spranger, president of Sony AI, said in a press release. “It’s not just tech you interact with in the virtual world—you can actually have a physical experience, and the technology is ready for that.”

Fast and Furious

Robots have come a long way. The clumsy, bumbling humanoids are gone, replaced by agile machines that can navigate all kinds of terrain. Autonomous vehicles once baffled by our roads now cruise the streets. Dexterous robotic arms are increasingly used for surgery, warehouse operations, or even delivering your lunch.

AI is a big part of that leap in capability. Robots are no longer strictly preprogrammed machines. They can now learn, adapt, make decisions, with generative AI models helping them understand what they’re looking at and, increasingly, how to interact with it. They’re a little less like yesterday’s rigid machines, and more like curious kids: Taking in a messy world, figuring it out, and getting better over time.

But compared to humans, robots still struggle to react on the fly, especially in fast-paced games like table tennis. The sport is a brutal mix of speed, perception, and precision. Players must read the ball and strike in a split second. There’s no margin for error. Too much power or the wrong angle, and the ball flies off the table. Too predictable, and you’ve likely handed your opponent the next point.

Professional players can smash shots up to 67 miles per hour and impart “a massive amount of spin on the ball,” exceeding 160 rotations a second, Dürr told Nature, making it tough for rookie humans and robots to react in time.

To Dürr, building a robot that could compete with elite human players was a “dream project” that “would challenge us to push the individual component technologies to their limits.”

Give Me Your Best Shot

Ace seamlessly fuses AI-based software and hardware.