This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 23)
Every week, we scour the web for important, insightful, and fascinating stories in science and technology.
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Future
These Companies Say AI Is Reviving Entry-Level Jobs, Not Killing ThemLindsay Ellis | The Wall Street Journal ($)
"In one of the biggest surveys on employers’ graduate hiring plans this year, nearly three times as many executives at companies using or exploring AI said they were increasing junior-level hiring in 2026 than cutting back. Those using AI most extensively were the most bullish, according to Strada Education Foundation, which surveyed about 1,500 employers."
Robotics
The Internet Can’t Stop Watching Figure AI’s Humanoid Robots Handling PackagesJeremy Hsu | Ars Technica
"The promotional robot demo has become a viral sensation among tech enthusiasts, spurring YouTube commenters to name the robots and the company to rapidly roll out related robot merchandise in response. ...But despite such sentiments, it’s worth bearing in mind that even the most impressive robot demos represent narrow windows for understanding real-world robot capabilities."
Robotics
Will Robotics Have a ChatGPT Moment?Jonathan W. Hurst and Hans Peter Brondmo | IEEE Spectrum
"We believe AI will enable an inflection point in robotics advances, but that it will be through the well-engineered application of coordinated systems of different AI tools rather than a single ChatGPT-style breakthrough. As the excitement around AI is matched only by the uncertainty of what will be possible, here are five hard truths that will define AI in robotics."
Computing
New Quantum Processing Technology Points to Life After the Transistor, MaybeTom Hawking | Gizmodo
"The paper describes how a team from the University of Tokyo took a radical approach to the problem: they did without transistors entirely. Instead, their 'non-volatile quantum switching element' uses the spin of an individual electron to represent the state of a given bit."
TECH
Why SpaceX Is Worth $700 Billion, Not $1.75 TrillionMartin Peers | The Information ($)
"In other words, anyone who buys into the company at the vaunted $1.75 trillion valuation (that’s at least what bankers are hoping SpaceX will achieve) is paying $1 trillion for the promise that SpaceX will overcome major technological hurdles and launch an orbital cloud-computing service, as well as industrialize the moon. It’s admirable Musk is shooting for the stars—but investors need to know what they’re getting into."
Biotechnology
Colossal Biosciences Is Growing Chickens in a 3D-Printed Artificial EggshellAntonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review ($)
"The biotech company today claimed it has developed a 'fully artificial egg' as part of its effort to resurrect extinct avian species, including birds like the dodo and the giant moa. But 'artificial eggshell' would probably be a better description for the invention. It’s an oval-shaped printed lattice, coated inside with a special silicone-based membrane that lets in oxygen, just as a real eggshell does."
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Energy
Soaring Solar and a Surge in Hydro Push More Coal off the US GridJohn Timmer | Ars Technica
"Compared to the same quarter the year earlier, solar was up by 24 percent. On its own, that was enough to offset 80 percent of the rising demand. Overall, the output of the major renewables (wind, solar, and hydro) grew by 11 percent compared to the same period the year prior, or about 1.8 times the growth in demand."
Artificial Intelligence
Even If You Hate AI, You Will Use Google AI SearchSteven Levy | Wired ($)
"To answer a query on black holes, AI agents [in Google's new AI search] might whip up an interactive graphic explaining how they work. But information has to come from somewhere. The raw material for that was the hard work of cosmologists, science writers, and visual artists, none of whom are easily credited or surfaced. These types of creators—and the web sites that hold their work—seem to be the losers in this transition."
COMPUTING
US Government Takes $2 Billion Equity Stake in Nine Quantum Computing Firms
Joe Miller and Michael Peel, Financial Times | Ars Technica
"The US government will take equity stakes worth a total of $2 billion in a slew of quantum computing companies, including a startup backed by a firm with links to the Trump family and one taken public by a Pentagon official. The announcement by the commerce department that it had signed letters of intent with nine companies—including GlobalFoundries and IBM—sent shares in quantum specialists soaring on Thursday."
Energy
The Quest for an Elusive Clean Fuel Is Moving UndergroundBrad Plumer | The New York Times ($)
"A start-up called Vema Hydrogen has drilled two test wells into the bedrock, each 1,000 feet deep, and is starting to inject treated water into the iron-rich rocks below. The goal is to trigger a special type of chemical reaction that could eventually produce large quantities of hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel that may one day play a vital role in tackling climate change."
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