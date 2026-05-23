This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 23)

Future These Companies Say AI Is Reviving Entry-Level Jobs, Not Killing ThemLindsay Ellis | The Wall Street Journal ($) "In one of the biggest surveys on employers’ graduate hiring plans this year, nearly three times as many executives at companies using or exploring AI said they were increasing junior-level hiring in 2026 than cutting back. Those using AI most extensively were the most bullish, according to Strada Education Foundation, which surveyed about 1,500 employers."

Robotics The Internet Can’t Stop Watching Figure AI’s Humanoid Robots Handling PackagesJeremy Hsu | Ars Technica "The promotional robot demo has become a viral sensation among tech enthusiasts, spurring YouTube commenters to name the robots and the company to rapidly roll out related robot merchandise in response. ...But despite such sentiments, it’s worth bearing in mind that even the most impressive robot demos represent narrow windows for understanding real-world robot capabilities."

Robotics Will Robotics Have a ChatGPT Moment?Jonathan W. Hurst and Hans Peter Brondmo | IEEE Spectrum "We believe AI will enable an inflection point in robotics advances, but that it will be through the well-engineered application of coordinated systems of different AI tools rather than a single ChatGPT-style breakthrough. As the excitement around AI is matched only by the uncertainty of what will be possible, here are five hard truths that will define AI in robotics."

Computing New Quantum Processing Technology Points to Life After the Transistor, MaybeTom Hawking | Gizmodo "The paper describes how a team from the University of Tokyo took a radical approach to the problem: they did without transistors entirely. Instead, their 'non-volatile quantum switching element' uses the spin of an individual electron to represent the state of a given bit."

TECH Why SpaceX Is Worth $700 Billion, Not $1.75 TrillionMartin Peers | The Information ($) "In other words, anyone who buys into the company at the vaunted $1.75 trillion valuation (that’s at least what bankers are hoping SpaceX will achieve) is paying $1 trillion for the promise that SpaceX will overcome major technological hurdles and launch an orbital cloud-computing service, as well as industrialize the moon. It’s admirable Musk is shooting for the stars—but investors need to know what they’re getting into."