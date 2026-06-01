How Fast Are You Aging? New Genetic Clock May Have the Answer

There’s truth to the old adage, “Age is just a number.” People of the same age differ vastly in health and mental capabilities. One 80-year-old may be vibe coding with Claude, while another is gradually forgetting familiar faces and memories.

To better gauge this difference, scientists have been developing “clocks” that measure biological age. Rather than the number of candles on a birthday cake, these tools capture health at the cellular level and are remarkably accurate at estimating disease risk and even life expectancy. But how they work is hard to explain.

Now Harvard scientists and collaborators have released a powerful and more interpretable clock. Using the gene activity of thousands of individuals and animals, the clock predicts biological age in rodents, monkeys, and humans, including how many years they have left.

The analysis involved over 11,000 gene activity profiles across four species, highlighted shared mechanisms during aging, and responded to known anti-aging interventions—such as parabiosis, during which aging animals receive blood from a young donor.

Although the clock isn’t ready for clinical use, it is a boon to scientists working to slow or even reverse the unstoppable progression of time. It “could help researchers to pinpoint which processes are modulated by interventions or diseases,” wrote João Pedro de Magalhães at the University of Birmingham, who was not involved in the work.

Tick, Tock

Biological clocks come in a variety of flavors.

Most rely on AI to make sense of information held in large databases of people. One of these, for example, uses blood proteins related to brain aging to reflect cognition and its decline better than chronological age. Another type, metabolomic age clocks, sorts through protein and fatty acid building blocks to estimate biological age. These clocks correlate well with risk of inflammation, chronic disease, and frailty (where the body struggles to recover from a mild infection or minor fall). More recent multi-omics clocks combine blood measures, metabolism, gene activity, and clinical data for a comprehensive bird’s-eye view of biological age.

But epigenetic clocks remain the field’s defining breakthrough.

As we age, chemical tags accumulate on DNA, switching genes on or off. The pattern of these tags shifts over time and is shaped by everyday life—diet, exercise, stress, sleep quality. Studies have found that the age gaps between biological and lived years measured by the well-known Horvath epigenetic clock, which relies on DNA methylation, were associated with the risk of various types of diseases. Later versions of the Horvath clock could predict maximum lifespan. And other groups have developed “pan-mammalian” epigenetic clocks that work across species.

“One drawback of epigenetic clocks, however, is their limited interpretability,” wrote Magalhães. “The mechanisms that underpin age-related methylation changes are still debated.”

Clocking In

In the new study, the team measured aging by looking at gene activity, or transcriptomics. Transcriptome profiles capture which genes are switched on at any given moment.

Previous studies have linked the aging transcriptome to chronic inflammation, faltering mitochondria, and the gradual breakdown of the extracellular matrix, the molecular scaffolding that supports tissues and organs. With age, these systems go awry.