Three Countries Own the Lithium Market. An MIT Startup Wants to Break Their Grip.

Lithium mining is like a modern gold rush. The element is the main ingredient in batteries powering smartphones, electric cars, and even AI. Global demand is surging. Increased production could guide the world toward a more sustainable energy future.

But ironically, current extraction methods offset some of those gains. Lithium mining involves separating the element from brines using toxic chemicals, a process that also pumps out carbon dioxide. This, alongside enormous water and energy costs—due to high temperature requirements—has confined mining to a handful of countries.

To address these drawbacks, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have now developed a low-cost, low-temperature, greener process relying on an abundant resource: Hard rock. Although rocks containing lithium cover large parts of the US, Europe, and Africa, extracting it from them is challenging.

While renovating his bathroom, study author Yet-Ming Chiang realized a chemical in glass etching cream—which makes glass translucent—could eat away at lithium-rich rocks. His team then designed a recyclable process to extract lithium as well as two ingredients used to make greener cement and other materials.

“You’ve heard of nose-to-tail eating?” said Chiang in a press release. “We refer to this as nose-to-tail mining.”

Unlike previous methods, the process runs at temperatures below the boiling point of water. All liquid chemicals are almost recyclable and can be reused in multiple rounds of extraction.

“This could establish a low-carbon alternative to hard rock refining, addressing both the surging demand for lithium and the carbon footprint that undermines the sustainability of the energy transition that lithium is meant to enable,” wrote Gang San Lee and Karthish Manthiram at the California Institute of Technology, who were not involved in the study.

A Rock and a Hard Place

The Earth’s crust teems with lithium. Getting it out is the hard part.

Currently, many mining operations rely on brine that naturally leaches lithium over millennia. Later steps purify the lithium into a battery-ready product. The process relies on large evaporation pools and is limited to a few countries, making the resource scarce.

Lithium could, alternatively, be harvested from solid rocks. One ore, spodumene, is packed with lithium, roughly 1.5 percent by weight. But liberating it has been a tough nut to crack.

Traditionally, miners crush rocks and remove chunks that don’t contain lithium. The rocks are then blasted at temperatures as high as 1,100 degrees Celsius (2,012 degrees Fahrenheit) and showered in a cocktail of dangerous chemicals. The process spews liquid waste into the environment and releases 20 tons of carbon for each ton of lithium.

Researchers are working on more temperate methods.

One of these is called ball milling. Ore is rotated in a container filled with hard balls that mechanically grind the stone into a fine power. It’s like using a mortar and pestle instead of a blender. But the process takes longer, and lithium is lost along the way, resulting in lower yields. Another method, called electrochemical leaching, refines the ore at room temperature. But researchers have had mixed success with the process, and it’s tough to scale up. It also produces in a lot of waste rock that could, in theory, be harvested for other uses instead being discarded.

Triple Threat

The new method popped into Chiang’s mind as he was brainstorming ways to break apart spodumene, a lithium-rich ore with high amounts of silica—the main ingredient in glass.

Dissolving silica to get to lithium requires hydrofluoric acid, a highly toxic chemical. But glass etching cream also eats away at silica with ammonium fluoride. Tubes of the mild acid are available in home improvement stores, and it works at room temperature. Why not give it a try?